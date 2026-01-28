Miami Adds Complementary Piece With Darian Mensah Landing Star Wide Receiver From Duke

The complementary piece with star quarterback Darian Mensah was his 1000-yard receiver at Duke, Cooper Barkate.

Barkate has committed to Miami along with Mensah as both exit Duke and grandly join the Miami Hurricanes as they prepare to take over the country with their offensive might.

Barkate was rated the No. 7 WR in the transfer portal, posting 1106 yards on 72 catches for 7 TDs this season. Before Duke, the senior receiver spent three years at Harvard, having his breakout season in his junior campaign.

He accounted for 1084 yards on 63 catches for 11 touchdowns. He will come to Miami having back-to-back 1000-yard seasons, adding more depth to a stout Canes receiver room.

He will join a stout room that already saw two transfers come in, Vandrevius Jacobs (South Carolina) and Cam Vaughn (West Virginia), with an ultra-competitive group of young receivers, headed by superstar receiver Malachi Toney.

Barkate will have his work cut out for him, but as Mensah's favorite target from last season with an outstanding catch radius, he will quickly become one of Miami's best players if he gets the chance to see the field.

A Completed Team

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes team for next season is now complete, for the most part. They now have their star quarterback and extra depth pieces from around the country to redefine what the Hurricanes are trying to be.

Miami is trying to rectify its National Championship loss to Indiana and run the table next season as the best team in the country.

They have the offensive and defensive pieces on both sides of the ball, and the coaching staff that has proved to be able to get to the big game. They just didn't have all the talent in the right places. Now with Mensah at the helm, he looks to have a Heisman-like season

— Sep. 4th vs Stanford

— Sep. 10th vs FAMU*

— Sep. 18th vs Wake Forest

— Sep. 26th vs Central Michigan*

— Oct. 3rd vs Clemson

— Bye Week

— Oct. 17th vs Florida State *

— Oct. 24th vs Pittsburgh*

— Oct. 31st vs North Carolina

— Nov. 7th vs Notre Dame

— Nov. 14th vs Duke *

— Nov. 20th vs Virginia Tech*

— Nov. 28th vs Boston College*



*Home Game

