No. 7 Miami at Stanford: Game Central

Last season ended on a sour note for the Miami Hurricanes. For a team that scrapped its way through to the national championship game the hard way, nobody wants to lose in the fashion that they did. It left a sour taste in everyone's mouth, including head coach Mario Cristobal.

Typically a stoic skipper, Cristobal has been adamant about one thing this offseason: getting back to the same game and making it right. That process has to start this weekend, as the Hurricanes take on the Stanford Cardinals for a week-one road matchup that should give the new-look Miami offense a chance to flex its muscle.

Armed with a new man under center, new weapons on the perimeter, and a Malachi Toney who spent the entire offseason in the weight room, many have high hopes for the Hurricanes. After all, they're the odds-on favorite to win the ACC outright this season and earn a first-round bye in the CFP.

#Miami HC Mario Cristobal on Stanford and the “NFL Influence” the team has in their ranks: #collegefootball



More in comments⬇️: pic.twitter.com/0o1Dgu9vCk — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) August 31, 2026

To keep that goal, though, the team needs to start 1-0. This is Game Central for Week 1 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season. Buckle up.

Scoring Updates

Check back here for updates on scoring drives and big-time action for Friday night's matchup.

Injury Updates

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.

Stanford enters the matchup after a week zero game that saw the Cardinal bit hard by the injury bug. In total, 16 players are already confirmed to be out of Stanford's lineup, most of whom are deeper on the depth chart. However, offensive lineman Aidan Kilstrom was expected to contribute on the offensive line and is reportedly out for the foreseeable future. Additionally, Simione Pale and Niki Prongos are both questionable and doubtful, respectively, and were also expected to be key contributors up front for Stanford.

🔥: Darian Mensah's Availability Irons New Wrinkle in No. 7 Miami's Offense Ahead of Stanford, and Mario Cristobal is excited to see what it looks like.#miamihurricanes | #collegefootball | #news



More⤵️: pic.twitter.com/xpwwzqzFmG — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) September 1, 2026

That should play well into the hands of a Miami defense hungry to get to work. For the U, only running back Jordan Lyle, defensive backs Ja'Boiree Antoine and Dylan Day, and tight end Luka Gilbert are slated to miss action.

Game Information

How to Watch

Who: No. 7 Miami (0-0) at Stanford (1-0)

When: Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Stanford, California

TV: ESPN

Series history: Miami leads, 1-0

Last meeting: Last season was the first time both programs faced off. The Hurricanes ran over the Cardinal, with new GM Andrew Luck laying the foundation for the program's future in his first season.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a 13-3 season, losing in the National Championship game to the Indiana Hoosiers 27-21.

Last Time Out, Stanford: The Cardinal played in week zero, defeating Hawaii 37-27 after an impressive start from new transfer quarterback Davis Warren for its season opener.

Weather: The forecast predicts a crisp 65-degree night under the California sky. There may not be a more perfect night for a football game.

Officials: TBA

Game Captains: Miami: TBA | Stanford: Benji Blackburn, Zach Rowell, Scotty Edwards

Coin Flip: TBD

Notes from the Hurricane Zone

Last year's matchup with Stanford started out as a slugfest. After all, it was 7-7 at the break before Miami scored 35 unanswered points in the second half. This year, the Hurricanes will look to start faster and get it done early.

This is Miami's first-ever game at Stanford Stadium. Last year's meeting was the first time the two met, so this year marks the U's first trip to Palo Alto.

🔥🆕: "We have probably stretched the field as much as I have here. I am excited about our ability to play fast and be explosive."



Can Miami's offense return to one of the best in the country? Miami's OC Shannon Dawson thinks so



More⤵️: https://t.co/aUhQCzkpmr — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) August 19, 2026

Oh yeah, and E-40 is performing at halftime (not kidding). If only that could make the broadcast.

All Things Hurricanes

There were some notable developments and storylines heading into the Week 1 matchup. While some commotion down in Baton Rouge sets the college football world aflame, the Hurricanes have remained even-keeled and are looking to solidify key pieces of the offensive rotation, especially on the perimeter.

Nobody thinks this Miami offense will stumble out of the gate, but who will emerge as Miami's true WR3? Justice Sandle made his prediction earlier this week.

The perfect backdrop for Darian Mensah's first game as a Hurricane? Obviously, a trip to his home state.

While the rest of the college football landscape is sent into a state of panic, the Hurricanes are keeping the main thing the main thing.

Depth Chart

Offense

Miami

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher, CharMar Brown

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

Defense

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: OJ Frederique, Ethan O'Connor

CB: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Special Teams

Miami

P: Dylan Joyce

K: Jake Olsen

KOS: Jake Weinberg

KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

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