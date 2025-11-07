Miami Back on the Market for Another Expensive SEC Quarterback
Two years in the transfer portal have delivered some hits and misses for the Miami Hurricanes. The main target has always been quarterbacks, but now, they are prepared to enter the portal again and spend even more money for another SEC quarterback who is being encouraged to stay for another year.
The Hurricanes have been linked once again to South Carolina QB Lanorris Sellers. Analyst Todd McShay knows that the Hurricanes will be back on the market for a QB, and Sellers fits everything that they want out of a quarterback.
"LaNorris Sellers, there's a strong opinion in NFL scouting circuits that he will be back in school next year, that he absolutely needs to for his development to be ready when he's called upon as a first-round draft pick in all first-round quarterbacks, whether they plan on it or not, start in year one, McShay said. "So everyone is supporting the concept that he needs another year of college, and there are people in his camp who are in agreement, is what I'm told. But I also, this was just scouts talking. There are some programs out there lurking."
McShay continued.
"I got one. I'm not here to say there's collusion. I promise you, no one said a word, but one person started putting the dots together. You know, there is a place in South Florida where they've done a really nice job of hand-picking quarterbacks the last two years, and they've seen ascensions in their game, and they have a lot of talent around that quarterback position, and they haven't been able to take that next step. Miami is a program I would be very cautious of if I were Shane Beamer in the Gamecock program, of trying to come in with an offer that it's very difficult to refuse."
The Hurricanes struck gold with Cam Ward, as he was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carson Beck has been severable, but the question is, why is Miami turning into QB "U" instead of developing the guys in their quarterback room?
The three that are there are former four-star quarterbacks Emory Williams, Judd Anderson, and freshman Luke Nickel.
Some would like to see more from those players, but Nickel is one that many in South Florida would like to see get a chance to make a few plays. During the spring game, he was the best quarterback out of the bunch for Miami, while the others looked serviceable.
This could also just be another buffer year before 2026 four-star commit Dereon Coleman makes it to campus. He is heralded as Cam Ward 2.0.
The Hurricanes are willing to break the bank, and with Sellers, it would be worth it compared to Carson Beck. Beck was called into Coral Gables to be a game manager, and it has been ok, but not the level of play most would have expected behind this offensive line. The Hurricanes have the funds and are willing to use them to reach that next step.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.