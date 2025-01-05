Miami Begins to one up Bill Belichick in Personnel Hire; First Alert: January 5, 2025
Mario Cristobal continues to remind people that he is at the top of the line when it comes to coaching in the ACC and new North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick got the first taste.
North Carolina reportedly hired Taylor Edwards for a role in the team's player personnel department. Edwards was previously on staff at South Carolina, but head coach Shane Beamer fired him due to recruiting violations committed by the SEC side. He was then looked at by UNC and Belichick before Cristobal slipped in and snatched Edwards away from Chapel Hill.
Sorry, we're not sorry about that, Bill. On paper, it may not seem like a huge move, but let's be real here, it's always going to be a statement when the Hurricanes can lure a coach away from another school, especially when it's North Carolina and Belichick.
Small moves like this could be game-changing, especially getting someone from the SEC and how they deal with players. Cristobal is the king of knowing what's good with players and not and is just one step ahead of Belichick to start his college tenure.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Miami vs. Virgina Tech 12:00 ET
Hurricanes Results:
Men's Basketball: Virgina Tech 86, Miami 85
Miami Men's Basketball Loses in Heartbreaking Fashion as its Troubled Season Continues
