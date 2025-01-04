Miami Men's Basketball Loses in Heartbreaking Fashion as its Troubled Season Continues
The Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) just can't win by a win as they lose heartbreakingly to the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-8, 1-2) 86-85.
This is the first loss to the Hokies since 2022 for the Hurricanes as have now lost their last 16 games against power five opponents.
The Canes were unstoppable in the paint to start the game. In the first half, Miami was finishing 75 percent shots from inside the arch and could not be stopped. The three-point shot was not falling for them in the first half but a consistent and improved Jalil Bethea, Austin Swartz, and Matthew Cleveland lifted the Hurricanes for the entire game.
Bethea's confidence is starting to come out and he is growing as a performer. He finished the game with 15 points, 6-9 shooting, 3-4 from three, and had a chance to seal the game away but missed the shot in the closing seconds of the game.
Cleveland continues to be the best player on the hardwood for the Canes. He had another 20-plus point performance leading the Canes with 21 points, shooting 7-11 from the field and 3-5 from beyond the arch.
Swartz was let out of the dog house that now retired Jim Larranaga had him in and was exceptionable. He finished with 12 points, 5-7 shooting from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arch.
This game wasn't the offensive disappointment over the past number of games, as once again came down to the defensive side of the ball.
Lynn Kidd was the target for most of the game as he highlighted key things the Hurricanes don't have and that is a shot blocker. He was welcomed back to Blacksburg with a course of boos and taunts and it affected him. He had a target on his back all game, especially in pick-and-roll situations were he would hedge over to guard more often than not and leave his man wide open.
Virginia Tech's two forwards Tobi Lawal and Mylyjae Poteat finished with a combined 47 points and had career days in the paint against Kidd and Brandon Johnson.
The Hurricanes still suffer from not having a shot blocker and now turn their focus to the next two home games against Florida State and Wake Forest.