MIami Brings In the Highest Graded ACC Running Back for the 2025 Season
It's not Mark Fletcher Jr. who is getting everyone's attention. The Miami Hurricanes landed the commitment of CharMar Brown, and he is listed as the top graded ACC running back entering the 2025 season.
Charmar Brown, Miami — 90.7
Duke Watson, Louisville — 90.6
Malachi Hosley, Georgia Tech — 88.7
J'Mari Taylor, Virginia — 86.3
Isaac Brown, Louisville — 83.2
Brown had a fantastic season with the North Dakota State Bison, rushing for over 1000 yards, 14 touchdowns, and was the recipient of the Jerry Rice Award, which is given annually to the top freshman in FCS football. The Nebraska native will be the second player that Mario Cristobal has coached who has won the award (Cam Ward being the first), as he shores up the running back room.
What is interesting is the Hurricanes will have Brown as RB3 to start the season, but he can move up that chart after fall camp. The Hurricanes will be a run-heavy team this season on the backs of Mark Fletcher Jr. and Jordan Lyle. Those two backs, with the addition of Brown, could be one of the most dangerous back fields in the country.
Brown will get his opportunities to run all over the world for the Canes this season. Another 1000-yard season is possible with the monsters in front of him, but it will also come down to opportunity.