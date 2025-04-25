Miami's Cam Ward Selected By Tennessee Titans With No. 1 Pick In The 2025 NFL Draft
With the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans select Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. It is now official, the worst-kept secret in the NFL has come to fruition, and the Titans have made Ward their new franchise quarterback. He becomes the first pick of new Titans' general manager Mike Borgonzi and also becomes head coach Mike Callahan's first true franchise quarterback. These three men will be forever linked and have a significant impact on one another's success.
For the franchise, this is a slam-dunk pick who could quickly turn around the team's fortunes. It's hard to find an elite quarterback and that's exactly what Ward is. Not only have we graded Ward out as the best QB prospect in this draft, we have also graded him out as the second-best QB prospect in the past four years behind only Jayden Daniels, and a top five QB prospect over the past 20 years.
As far as the situation for Ward, you generally aren't going to get a great landing spot if you're selected by the team with the first overall pick. There is a reason they got that pick and in most cases, including this one, it's because they were the worst team in the league. However, this isn't the worst situation in the world, all things considered. The franchise itself has proven it can put a consistently competitive product on the field; they have a young coaching staff that many around the league are high on, and they do have some talent at the skill positions, including wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard.
The immediate concern is that they have one of the worst offensive lines in the league, and that is never good for a young quarterback. Not only because it makes his job more difficult as a passer, but it also raises concerns for his health. Hopefully, this is something they continue to address in the draft and in free agency beyond this weekend.
Still, we have full confidence that Ward is going to go on to be a superstar in the NFL and build a successful career with the Titans. He just became the first first overall pick out of Miami since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Vinny Testaverde first overall in 1987. This is a huge night for Ward, the Hurricanes, and the Titans, and all parties have earned a well-deserved celebration.
