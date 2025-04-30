Miami Lands Commitment of 1000 Yard Rushing FCS Running Back CharMar Brown
Many have questioned the depth at running back but the Miami Hurricanes have answered with the commitment of North Dakota State transfer running back CharMar Brown.
Brown had a fantastic season with the bison rushing for over 1000 yards, 14 touchdowns, and was the recipient of the Jerry Rice Award, which is given annually to the top freshman in FCS football. The Nebraska native will be the second player that Mario Cristobal has coached who has won the award, (Cam Ward being the first), as he sures up the running back room.
The Hurricanes already had Mark Fletcher Jr., and Jordan Lyle returning for the program after a solid season for both last year. They added a few new players from the high school ranks as well but this addition will be key for the Hurricanes and how they run their offense this season.
Last season, the addition of Damien Martinez in the spring portal gave a boost to the run game, and he was drafted in the seventh round the year after by the Seattle Seahawks. The Hurricanes have the ability to get key backs drafted and the addition of Brown will give some comfort to the Canes.
This week has been massive for the Canes as they bring in more and more talent from the spring portal. This also brings in a new question — How many holes where in the Miami Hurricanes roster than many did not expect? The Hurricanes can only answer that when they start the season off against Notre Dame.
For now, the Canes will regroup and push for a College Football Playoff appearance.