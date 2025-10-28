Miami Defensive Back Named Semifinalist for Jim Thorpe Award
Miami defensive back Keionte Scott has been named a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back.
The honor, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the Jim Thorpe Association, recognizes the most outstanding defensive back in college football based on performance, athletic ability and character.
Scott, a transfer from Auburn, has been a key leader in the Hurricanes’ secondary throughout the 2025 season, totaling 34 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, three passes broken up and one forced fumble through seven games.
The three finalists for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award will be announced on Nov. 25, with the winner revealed during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The official Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet honoring the 2025 winner will be held Feb. 10, 2026, in Oklahoma City.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
1. Ohio State (54)
2. Indiana (11)
3. Texas A&M (1)
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Georgia Tech
9. Vanderbilt
T-10. Miami (Fla.)
T-10. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. Virginia
16. Louisville
17. Cincinnati
18. Oklahoma
19. Missouri
20. Texas
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. USC
24. Utah
25. Memphis
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (62), 7-0, 1,598
2. Indiana (2), 8-0, 1,524
3. Texas A&M, 8-0, 1,478
4. Alabama, 7-1, 1, 381
5. Georgia, 6-1, 1,331
6. Oregon, 7-1, 1,254
7. Georgia Tech, 8-0, 1,183
8. Ole Miss, 7-1, 1,173
9. Miami (Fla.), 6-1, 1,029
10. BYU, 8-0, 1,023
11. Vanderbilt, 7-1, 1,004
12. Notre Dame, 5-2, 849
13. Texas Tech, 7-1, 845
14. Tennessee, 6-2, 683
15. Virginia, 7-1, 658
16. Cincinnati, 7-1, 565
17. Louisville, 6-1, 544
18. Oklahoma, 6-2, 495
19. Texas, 6-2, 456
20. Missouri, 6-2, 423
21. Michigan, 6-2, 302
22. Houston, 7-1, 215
23. Navy, 7-0, 144
24. Utah, 6-2, 129
25. Memphis, 7-1, 105
Dropped out: LSU; South Florida; Illinois; Arizona State
Receiving votes: Iowa 85; USC 77; Tulane 65; Washington 60; South Florida 24; LSU 19; James Madison 18; Pittsburgh 15; San Diego State 14; North Texas 11; TCU 7; UNLV 6; Nebraska 4; Arizona State 2; Wake Forest 1; Boise State 1
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.