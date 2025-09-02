Miami Defensive Star Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week
Miami junior defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Tuesday following his impact performance in the Hurricanes’ 27-24 victory over then-ranked No. 6 Notre Dame on August 31 at Hard Rock Stadium.
A Miami native, Bain finished with six tackles, 0.5 sacks and a fourth-quarter interception that was secured off a thrice-deflected pass and returned 12 yards, setting up a Miami field goal that pushed the Hurricanes’ lead to 24-14 early in the final quarter.
The honor is the latest for Bain, who was the 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and an all-league honoree earlier in his career.
This marks Bain’s second ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor of his career, as he was previously recognized for his contributions during Miami’s double overtime win over Clemson on Oct. 21, 2023, when he posted a career-high eight tackles, including two solo sacks totaling 13 yards, in the victory against the Tigers.
The Hurricanes return to action this week against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium, with the matchup slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
How to Watch: Bethune-Cookman at No. 10 Miami:
The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) are set to face a lower in-state opponent after the instant classic to open the season against No. 6 Notre Dame, 27-24.
The Hurricanes have a ton of things to clean up after facing one of the best defenses in the country, and against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, the Canes could open the playbook up even more.
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats got run over by the FIU Panthers, dropping their first game of the season 42-9.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes:The Hurricanes started their season with the biggest win during this Mario Cristobal era, defeating No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in an instant classic.
Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was Sept. 14, 2023, when the Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats 48-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.