MIami Drops in Polls After Dominant Victory over Stanford
Even after winning over Stanford, the Miami Hurricanes dropped in the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls due to the SEC and Vanderbilt.
Going into the week, the Hurricanes were No. 9 in both polls, and while they only moved the Commodores past them with a victory over No. 19 Missouri. There is still some room for the Canes to improve.
The Hurricanes have the path to reach the College Football Playoff; they just have to go 11-1, and with their resume, they should have a great path to get in.
The Hurricanes are second in the ACC behind No. 8 Georgia Tech (dropping one from No. 7), while No. 15 Virginia and No. 16 Louisville continue to climb. The Hurricanes are on a fine line, and if they lose, they will be out. They are holding on to the victory over Notre Dame for dear life, who are holding on to the No. 12 spot.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
1. Ohio State (54)
2. Indiana (11)
3. Texas A&M (1)
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Georgia Tech
9. Vanderbilt
T-10. Miami (Fla.)
T-10. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. Virginia
16. Louisville
17. Cincinnati
18. Oklahoma
19. Missouri
20. Texas
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. USC
24. Utah
25. Memphis
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (62), 7-0, 1,598
2. Indiana (2), 8-0, 1,524
3. Texas A&M, 8-0, 1,478
4. Alabama, 7-1, 1, 381
5. Georgia, 6-1, 1,331
6. Oregon, 7-1, 1,254
7. Georgia Tech, 8-0, 1,183
8. Ole Miss, 7-1, 1,173
9. Miami (Fla.), 6-1, 1,029
10. BYU, 8-0, 1,023
11. Vanderbilt, 7-1, 1,004
12. Notre Dame, 5-2, 849
13. Texas Tech, 7-1, 845
14. Tennessee, 6-2, 683
15. Virginia, 7-1, 658
16. Cincinnati, 7-1, 565
17. Louisville, 6-1, 544
18. Oklahoma, 6-2, 495
19. Texas, 6-2, 456
20. Missouri, 6-2, 423
21. Michigan, 6-2, 302
22. Houston, 7-1, 215
23. Navy, 7-0, 144
24. Utah, 6-2, 129
25. Memphis, 7-1, 105
Dropped out: LSU; South Florida; Illinois; Arizona State
Receiving votes: Iowa 85; USC 77; Tulane 65; Washington 60; South Florida 24; LSU 19; James Madison 18; Pittsburgh 15; San Diego State 14; North Texas 11; TCU 7; UNLV 6; Nebraska 4; Arizona State 2; Wake Forest 1; Boise State 1
