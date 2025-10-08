Miami's Electric Gameday Sideline Is Getting More Contagious
Last season started a revelation on the sidelines of the Miami Hurricanes. Each week, another rival moment would circle the football world thanks to one of the Hurricanes' most electric alumni ever, Michael Irvin.
Some would view this as a distraction that will detract from what is happening in the game. Others believe that he is just there for the attention. In truth, he is there because he loves the University of Miami, and the energy he brings is contagious.
"I think the best part of the way Mike brings his energy is he makes it very clear he's grateful for the University...and his time as a Hurricane," Miami head coach Cristobal said.
He is a national treasure that keeps on giving. What's better is that it is not only home games he's at. He travels with the team if he is not obligated to be somewhere else. Anytime you see the Miami Hurricanes, you will see Irvin.
He's just not there as an alumnus; he is there motivating players on the sideline like another coach. His energy is transident and he sees that in some players. One of those players is freshman receiver Malachi Toney.
Irvin's history gives him all the credibility in the world to talk about the future of the wide receiver position at UM and notes that Toney is one of the best he has ever seen.
"One of the best freshmen I've ever seen. One of the best freshmen we've ever seen. Ever. Not just (now). Ever."- Micheal Irvin on Malachi Toney
This is the style of culture that Cristobal wants to see from his program. He wants those legendary players like Irvin to constantly be involved with the program to show the rich history that Miami has, while also showering those players with flowers.
This is a bye week for the Hurricanes, so no rival Irvin moment for this weekend. The Canes will be back on Oct. 17 to face off against Louisville in a Friday Night Lights game on ESPN. Expect to see Irvin on the sideline doing his usual thing while the Hurricanes take the field to continue their path to a national championship.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.