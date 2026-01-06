Miami's Fiesta Bowl Injury Report Relays Positive News
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes have arrived in Phoenix, AZ, for the Fiesta Bowl, and so have some of the injured players who could be seen playing against the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Hurricanes have lost three starters over the past two games thanks to injuries, but in the first availability report, the Canes could have some of their best players back.
Head coach Mario Cristobal was asked about his players' availability and relayed some positive news for Damari Brown, OJ Frederique Jr., and Ahmad Moten Sr.
"Progressing steadily," Cristobal said. "I would say day-to-day, and we'll have a better idea in the next two or three days, but we feel like they're progressing at a pretty good rate."
In the first availability report, none of those players has been listed as out. Brown and Frederique were spotted practicing with full contact in preparation for the Rebels, as well as Moten. The defense of the Canes will be needed ahead of a bwol game the program has never won (0-4).
Miami's Injury Report
OUT
LB #9 Malik Bryant
WR #13 Daylyn Upshaw
QUESTIONABLE
DB #2 Damari Brown
DL #44 Cole McConathy II
DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.
PROBABLE
DB #29 OJ Frederique Jr.
Ole Miss Injury Report
OUT
CB #13 Cedrick Beavers
LB #34 Raymond Collins
OL #76 John Wayne Oliver
QUESTIONABLE
DE #5 Kam Franklin
PROBABLE
TE #4 Caleb Odom
RB #5 Kewan Lacy
TE #8 Dae'Quan Wright
WR #19 Cayden Lee
CB #28 Dante Core
How to Watch the Fiesta Bowl:
Game Day: January 8
Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN
Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,
Last Time Out, Ole Miss: The Sugar Bowl was an instant classic as the Rebels pulled off the upset victory over the Georgia Bulldogs 39-34, thanks to a legacy-changing game from the star quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss.
Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes pulled off the upset against the 2024 national champions, Ohio State, where they out-muscled the team en route to a 24-14 win thanks to a five-sack day between their monstrous defensive line and a pick-six thanks to Keionte Scott.
Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was nearly 75 years ago in 1951, when the Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 20-7. Ole Miss holds a series record of 2-1 in their three-game history.
