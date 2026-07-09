2026 Miami Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 9: Notre Dame

This is the ninth edition of Miami Hurricanes on SI's breakdown of each team on the 2026-27 Miami Hurricanes football schedule.

It doesn't need to be stated. This one is big. Miami came away as the winner in 2025 and, as a result, got the edge to make its run to the national championship game. Now, in 2026, they'll have to do it all over again.

It's the Hurricanes and the Fighting Irish under the lights in South Bend. College football doesn't get more poetic. Let's get into it.

The Offense

Apr 25, 2026; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock calls plays during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2025 Notre Dame offense was nothing short of electric, but the 2026 unit is said to be its most talented to date. Keep in mind here that Notre Dame will more than likely enter this year as the odds-on favorite to win the national championship for the first time under head coach Marcus Freeman.

The Fighting Irish are always considered solid, but in South Bend, they feel this year is different. According to multiple anonymous coaches, the Irish and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock are expected to take the gloves off their man under center, CJ Carr.

They'll obviously have to in order to ramp up the passing game, as replacing a backfield consisting of Jadarian Price and Jeremiah Love is nearly impossible. What will make the transition easier, though, is the offensive line. It's one of the best, if not the best, units in college football and rivals the Hurricanes in size and skill. Behind that group, the Irish backfield should have plenty of time to make decisions.

Miami will have to find some way to apply pressure, much like it did in 2025. While there is no Rueben Bain Jr. on the roster now, the Hurricanes still like what they have in that group. They just need someone to have broken out in a big way to draw attention before this matchup.

Defense

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) rushes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you look at the Notre Dame defense, where do you find an advantage?

Truth be told, it's pretty tough. On paper and when healthy, they're by far the most well-rounded group that Miami will see all season. So, where is the advantage?

It will have to be up front. Notre Dame is relying on a load of transfers to revamp the defensive line efforts from last year, and while there's a lot to feel good about, it remains one of the biggest question marks on the Notre Dame defense.

The passing game may be hard to come by, as the Irish will have what is by far the best secondary Miami will see all year. Led by Adon Shuler, the ND defensive backfield is both physical in the run game and rangy on the edges in pass defense. It's going to be a battle of superstardom in South Bend, as Malachi Toney and his crew will seek to damage the ND defense in any way they can.

Schedule

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs with the football against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Karson Hobbs (21) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a road date with Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels, it goes without saying that the Notre Dame matchup is the bigger of the two. Hence, my fellow Miami Hurricanes on SI writer, Justice, called the UNC matchup a trap game yesterday.

Here's the situation: if Miami doesn't get caught looking ahead and handles business against UNC, it puts them in a better position to walk into a matchup against Notre Dame with the confidence it will take to win in that road environment.

However, if the Hurricanes do somehow lose to UNC on the road in that trap environment, I wouldn't be shocked if Notre Dame looks to pour it on before the Hurricanes head back down to South Florida to finish out the season. These two road matchups are the most pivotal point on the schedule for the Hurricanes.

Outlook

It's hard to come out and say that Miami will be an outright favorite here. After all, they start the season off with little competition, and end it in the same fashion. More than likely, this will be the second time in as many years that a head-to-head matchup decides who makes the CFP for both of these squads.

The stakes will be high in South Bend, but I do think the Hurricanes will take the loss here, and that Notre Dame will get their revenge. That being said, it doesn't mean that a return to the CFP is out of reach for Miami.

The Game

Date: November 7

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Location: South Bend, Indiana

Series History: Notre Dame leads 17-1-9

Last Meeting: 2025

The Team

The Coach: Marcus Freeman

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Denbrock

Defensive Coordinator: Chris Ash

2025 Record: 10-2

2025 Rankings: 2nd Total Offense, 11th Total Defense

Players to Watch: CJ Carr, Quarterback, Sophomore

Top Newcomer: Tionne Gray, DT, Oregon

Biggest Question: Can the new defensive line create consistent pressure?

The School

Location: South Bend, Indiana

Founded: November 26, 1842

Enrollment: ~13,000 students

Nickname: Fighting Irish

Colors: Notre Dame Blue, Metallic Gold, Irish Green

Mascot (Symbols): The Leprechaun

The Program

Last Win in the Series: 2016

Last ACC Title: NA

National Championships: 11

Playoff Appearances: 3

Last missed bowl season: 2025 (Self-Withdrawn)

Heisman Trophies: 7

The Schedule

November 7, 7: 30 p.m., Miami Hurricanes @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

This is the ninth story in Miami Hurricanes on SI's early preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Miami football in 2026.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.