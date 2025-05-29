All Hurricanes

Miami Football Announces Three Kickoff Times For 2025 Season

Kickoff times for three Miami Hurricanes football games in 2025 were announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) and tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) and tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes have officially been given three times for three games in the earlier part of the college football season, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced.

Two non-conference opponents and one Friday night game now have times for the Hurricanes as they prepare for another important season.

Miami’s Sept. 6 game against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium will feature a 7 p.m. kickoff, with broadcast set for ACC Network Extra.

The following week, the Hurricanes’ home non-conference tilt with USF (Sept. 13) will begin at 4:30 p.m. with broadcast on The CW.

Miami’s ACC matchup with Louisville – slated for Friday, Oct. 17 – will kick off at 7 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Hurricanes’ season opener against Notre Dame – slated for Sunday, Aug. 31 – was previously set as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC from Hard Rock Stadium.

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the first quarter again
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes handled all three opponents last season, which could serve as a litmus test for where the Canes want to be for the future of this season. The Hurricanes have a new quarterback who will also test out his recovered arm against each of these teams during the early portion of the season. Carson Beck will try to lead this Hurricanes team to the same heights he brought the Georgia Bulldogs in his previous seasons. Having one loss at this point of the season will be fine if they only lose to Notre Dame.

Read More Football News from Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football