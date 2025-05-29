Miami Football Announces Three Kickoff Times For 2025 Season
The Miami Hurricanes have officially been given three times for three games in the earlier part of the college football season, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced.
Two non-conference opponents and one Friday night game now have times for the Hurricanes as they prepare for another important season.
Miami’s Sept. 6 game against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium will feature a 7 p.m. kickoff, with broadcast set for ACC Network Extra.
The following week, the Hurricanes’ home non-conference tilt with USF (Sept. 13) will begin at 4:30 p.m. with broadcast on The CW.
Miami’s ACC matchup with Louisville – slated for Friday, Oct. 17 – will kick off at 7 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2.
The Hurricanes’ season opener against Notre Dame – slated for Sunday, Aug. 31 – was previously set as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC from Hard Rock Stadium.
The Hurricanes handled all three opponents last season, which could serve as a litmus test for where the Canes want to be for the future of this season. The Hurricanes have a new quarterback who will also test out his recovered arm against each of these teams during the early portion of the season. Carson Beck will try to lead this Hurricanes team to the same heights he brought the Georgia Bulldogs in his previous seasons. Having one loss at this point of the season will be fine if they only lose to Notre Dame.