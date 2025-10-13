Miami Football Remains in College Football Playoff Contention After Bye Week
The Miami Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0 ACC) return from their bye week and look ahead to the Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 0-1 ACC).
Even with a rigorous number of games left in the season, the Hurricanes still hold strong in College Football Playoff projections as one of the top three seeds.
The Hurricanes are expected to get a bye, which could favor them compared to how teams fared against it last season, thanks to the Hurricanes' scheduling.
From multiple outlets, the Hurricanes are either placed as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in many brackets. The only question is, will they continue their clear path to the playoffs, or will they struggle down the stretch similar to last season?
The Hurricanes are still ranked as the No. 2 team in the country after their bye, and they have also slightly climbed in the ESPN Football Power Index.
The ESPN FPI simulations project Miami to finish with 11.7 wins and 1.1 wins with a 29.6 percent chance to win out, 56.1 percent to win the ACC, 80.5 percent for a College Football Playoff berth, 16.3 percent to make the national championship game, and 7.8 percent to win the title. They are ranked No. 8 overall in the country with this system.
Of the remaining teams on the 2025 Miami regular season schedule, SMU is 40th in the ESPN FPI, Pittsburgh 45th, North Carolina State 58th, Virginia Tech 70th, Syracuse 71st, and Stanford 89th.
