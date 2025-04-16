Miami's Former Top-50 Prospect Ny Carr Enters the Transfer Portal
More news coming out of Coral Gables as highly touted wide receiver Ny Carr has entered the transfer portal.
Carr, a former four-star recruit, initially committed to Georgia before flipping to Miami in October 2023. During his true freshman season in 2024, he appeared in four regular-season games and the Pop-Tarts Bowl, recording one reception for eight yards in his collegiate debut against Florida A&M on September 7.
Coming out of high school, Carr was highly regarded as one of the best receivers in the country. He was ranked as the No. 43 overall prospect in the ESPN 300 for the 2024 class and was the ninth-ranked wide receiver nationally.
He was a freshman, so his limited play was expected if you remember the offensive firepower the Hurricanes had last season.
This is the third Miami player to enter the portal during the spring. They already lost safety Zaquan Patterson and Joshua Horton to the portal right after the spring game. Now with the news that Syracuse star receiver Treber Pena is entering the transfer portal, Carr's move might be warranted if Miami comes in and gets the star receiver.
The Hurricanes have not lost their key players in the portal. The base is still solid for the future, and what they would want to bring for the future.