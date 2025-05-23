Miami Gave Carson Beck $4M NIL Deal But Ex-UGA QB Warns Of Maturity Red Flags
The Miami Hurricanes football team gave Carson Beck, who was the top quarterback in the transfer portal this offseason, a $4 million NIL deal. Despite his clear physical talent and ability as a quarterback, there have been questions surrounding his maturity going back to his days with the Georgia Bulldogs. Former Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray recently spoke to On3's Hard Count about some things that Miami should be wary of with Beck after watching him this offseason and during his time at Georgia.
Aaron Murray On Carson Beck Maturity Concerns:
Murray spoke about potential maturity concerns with Beck that he heard about at Georgia:
"He needs to learn to continue to play within himself, play a very mature style of football. And, speaking of the word mature, I think that's the biggest red flag for me right now is where is he in the maturity factor. Because you have heard in the locker room at Georgia, there was some disconnect with Carson and his teammates."
Aaron Murray On Carson Beck's Red Flags:
He also spoke about possible red flags regarding social media and Beck's girlfriend drama this offseason:
"But there are some possible character flaws that you heard from the locker room. Then you're seeing in the offseason with all the nonsense on TikTok and then the girlfriend stuff, and it's too much mess. It's too much for a guy that's going to be 23, 24 years old. I need you focusing on football."
Aaron Murray's Advice To Carson Beck:
He gave some advice about how he should be handling this offseason:
"You're on a brand new team. You're coming off an elbow injury. I don't need you in the media other than, 'Hey man, I'm throwing five yards today. I'm throwing 10 yards today. I'm throwing 20 yards today. I'm progressing. I'm learning the playbook. I'm here to lead Miami, the Miami Hurricanes to an ACC championship next year.' Not TikTok news, girlfriend news."
Aaron Murray On Carson Beck's Talent:
Despite all the noise surrounding Beck, Murray doesn't question his talent:
"But from a pure talent standpoint, there is no doubt Carson Beck is a very gifted passer of the football."