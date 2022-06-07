Miami Hurricanes 2022 Player Profile: DT Leonard Taylor

Coming out of high school, defensive tackle Leonard Taylor was regarded as a consensus top-ten prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. The Miami-Palmetto product was the highest priority for the Hurricanes’ recruiting staff and was almost certain to make an impact immediately for whichever program he chose.

But in 2020, Miami wasn’t exactly the enticing destination it had been in the ’90s. Luckily for Canes fans, Taylor, who cited strong ties to his community in his decision-making process, decided to stay right at home.

It was a huge victory for the U and developing a generational talent like Taylor in Dade County is exactly the kind of thing that will put Miami back on the radar for the nation’s best incoming prospects. Now a sophomore, Taylor is looking to keep his star on the rise as he tries to help the Canes take the ACC by storm while impressing NFL scouts.

Taylor saw action in nine games last season and quickly displayed the talent and potential that had made him such a highly-touted recruit. He pummeled opposing lines on his way to 21 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

His 8.5 TFLs were the most among true freshman defensive tackles and were tied for most on the team. A bulldozer of a lineman, Taylor reacts quickly to both pass and run, often times getting into the pads of centers and guards before they can get entirely out of their three-point stance.

Taylor’s ability to plug gaps and settle into holes was one of the skills that led to his 74.5 run-defense grade from PFF, the highest of all true freshman interior linemen. The sophomore is a rare athlete, moving as well as many ACC linebackers while carrying a 6-foot-4, 300-plus pound frame and could be poised for an incredibly productive season.

Under head coach Mario Cristobal, as well as co-defensive coordinators Kevin Steele and Charlie Strong, the Hurricanes will run a true 4-3 on defense. Their pass-rushing from the edge will see a significant improvement as transfers Mitchel Agude and Akheem Mesidor are projected to start at defensive end.

Mesidor, one of the most productive interior linemen in the Power 5 as a sophomore for West Virginia last year, will transition from tackle to edge for the Canes, giving them one of the most physical pass rushing attacks in the ACC.

With veterans in Mesidor and Agude likely to take up a lot of attention from opposing lines, Taylor might find an even easier path to the backfield in 2022. The Hurricanes will also work freshman Cyrus Moss into the defensive end rotation, Miami’s top 2022 signee who had three sacks and a forced fumble in this April’s spring game.

Taylor also showed out in the spring game with a sack of his own.

The promising young tackle will be counted on to wreak havoc in the middle this fall. He’ll probably face a few more double teams after his productive freshman season, but a strong group of complementary rushers should mitigate this.

The Hurricanes will see more than a few depleted O-lines and it’s entirely possible that Taylor finishes with well into double-digit tackles for loss and a hand full of sacks to catapult himself toward the top of the list for the nation’s best interior defender.

The local lineman will have a lot of eyes on him come September, but Taylor was born for this moment, the chance to take his hometown team back to the promised land of their past glory.

When Miami kicks off the season against Bethune Cookman on Sep. 3, Hurricane fans can rest assured that Taylor will be ready to dominate.

