Previewing the Miami Hurricanes Wide Receivers

Last season, the Canes as a collective dropped 26 catchable balls. Under new leadership and coaching, the Hurricanes are seeking improvement from their pass catchers.

Between transfers, high school signees and returning players, the Miami Hurricanes' staff has plenty of pieces to their pass-catching puzzle entering 2022.

Things got rolling when Miami added Frank Ladson Jr from Clemson via the transfer portal, while wide receivers Isaiah Horton and Colbie Young have been complementary additions via high school and junior college recruiting. Horton hails from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) and Young transferred from Lackawanna College (JUCO).

Projected Depth Chart

X (outside): Jacolby George, Frank Ladson Jr., Isaiah Horton, Michael Redding IV

Y (outside): Keyshawn Smith, Romello Brinson, Colbie Young

Z (slot): Xavier Restrepo, Brashard Smith

The Skinny

The X and Y positions are truthfully the most difficult to project, as receivers such as Keyshawn Smith could line up at either position since they both work on the outside of the formation.

Ladson being behind George may seem like a stretch, but Ladson didn’t have the greatest spring as he was one of a few receivers to struggle with drops. Ladson struggled to crack the starting rotation at Clemson, and so far he’s struggling to do the same at Miami. Meanwhile, George has done just enough to stay ahead of the upperclassman.

A guy that has yet to find his footing is Redding. Granted, Redding has dealt with injuries over his young Miami career, but early on, spring was not particularly good for him as he struggled with drops. Redding eventually got caught up to speed and had two strong practices before the spring game.

That being said, Horton absolutely has a chance to crack the rotation this year. Size, alone, is something Miami has desperately needed. Horton has a long frame with room to gain weight as well so it will be interesting to see what Horton can do in his freshman year.

If Miami runs doubles sets, which is anticipated considering the offense will be spread, one can expect to see Restrepo and Brashard Smith holding down the inside. Restrepo and Smith complement each other well as Smith is more of a straight-line speed type, while Restrepo is shiftier.

Brashard Smith has all the potential to be a “take the top off of a defense” playmaker. However, he also had a few bad drops over spring, but repetition should correct those mistakes moving forward.

Restrepo is emerging as one of the best route runners on the team. Miami has lacked sharp and quick route running from their inside wideouts in recent years but Smith and Restrepo make up a strong combination of such abilities.

He was a late addition, but Young might be one of the most intriguing wideouts on the team. A quick look at his highlight tape and his first two plays are underthrown 50/50 balls that he absolutely snatches out of the air.

Given his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame matched with explosive jumping ability and long stride length, Jones is a physical specimen at wideout unlike any receiver Miami has on its roster. In his film, his speed is also on display and reminiscent of former San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick due to their similar long strides.

For the other two youngsters, Brinson and Keyshawn Smith, they’ve yet to scratch the surface of their full potential. Brinson had a catch of the year nominee against Central Connecticut State with an impressive, falling-backward one-handed catch. Smith, meanwhile, is the second-leading returning wide receiver for the Hurricanes coming off of a 332-yard year.

Smith was a late addition in the 2020 signing class and saw minimal playing time the year before last, before evolving into the No. 3 receiver behind Mike Harley and Charleston Rambo in 2021. He runs crisp routes that can continue to get better, and has taken on a leadership role among the wideouts entering the season as the projected starting Y.

Competition is a common theme across this team, particularly during the offseason. Spots are still being determined and athletes are being evaluated at receiver, especially among the younger group due to the high expectations that followed them out of high school.

All in all, the Canes have a more-than-solid group of wideouts for quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to choose from. Should the offense be as spread out as anticipated, an impressive year could be in store from the Hurricanes' pass-catchers.

