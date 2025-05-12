All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes Continue to Climb The Transfer Portal Class Rankings

With their latest addition, the Miami Hurricanes continue to have one of the best classes in the country as they retool their defense.

Justice Sandle

Sep 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) warms up before a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have become a primary destination for many of the top talents around the country. Look at their transfer portal class this year and last year. Cam Ward was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and now more players see what the "U" can do for them.

The Hurricanes continue to rebuild after a year with an all-time offense and terrible defense. Coach Mario Cristobal has repeatedly stated that the transfer portal was always open, and with the addition of 19 new players, he proves to be right.

Now, the Hurricanes are the No. 3 rated transfer portal class highlighted by new quarterback Carson Beck and others surrounding him on the offensive side of the ball, and a brand new defense that should save the Hurricanes the struggle of not averaging 40 points a game to lose.

The Hurricanes now hold the No. 3 transfer portal ranking by On3, and this season looks to be a completely different one from the past. The Hurricanes are looking to play big boy football like the Ohio States and Georgia of the college football world. They are still building, but in time, they will be at the next level and compete like they once did in the past.

The Hurricanes continue to build and likely have their roster almost set for this season with summer workouts underway.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

