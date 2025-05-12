The Miami Hurricanes Continue to Climb The Transfer Portal Class Rankings
The Miami Hurricanes have become a primary destination for many of the top talents around the country. Look at their transfer portal class this year and last year. Cam Ward was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and now more players see what the "U" can do for them.
The Hurricanes continue to rebuild after a year with an all-time offense and terrible defense. Coach Mario Cristobal has repeatedly stated that the transfer portal was always open, and with the addition of 19 new players, he proves to be right.
Now, the Hurricanes are the No. 3 rated transfer portal class highlighted by new quarterback Carson Beck and others surrounding him on the offensive side of the ball, and a brand new defense that should save the Hurricanes the struggle of not averaging 40 points a game to lose.
The Hurricanes now hold the No. 3 transfer portal ranking by On3, and this season looks to be a completely different one from the past. The Hurricanes are looking to play big boy football like the Ohio States and Georgia of the college football world. They are still building, but in time, they will be at the next level and compete like they once did in the past.
The Hurricanes continue to build and likely have their roster almost set for this season with summer workouts underway.