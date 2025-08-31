All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Depth Chart For the 2025 Season

The Miami Hurricanes have the official depth chart for the 2025 season as they prepare for the ups and downs of a long year.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

With a new team, comes many new faces on the field and sideline.

The Miami Hurricanes have finally released their official depth chart ahead of the 2025 season. There have been many questions about who will be starting and who will not, and even with this release, there are still questions about who will get more time ahead of the season.

Here is the Official Depth Chart for the 2025 season:

QUARTERBACK

First team: Carson Beck

Second team: Emory Williams

RUNNING BACK

First team: Mark Fletcher

OR first team: Jordan Lyle

OR first team: CharMar Brown

WIDE RECEIVER

WR: First team CJ Daniels OR JoJo Trader; Daylyn Upshaw OR Ny Carr behind them

WR: First team Keelan Marion, second team Josh Moore, third team Chance Robinson

SLOT: First team Malachi Toney OR Ray Ray Joseph; Tony Johnson behind them

MIAMI H-BACK

First team: Elija Lofton

Second team: Luka Gilbert

MIAMI TE

First team: Alex Bauman

Second team: Brock Schott

OFFENSIVE LINE

First team (L to R): Markel Bell, Matthew McCoy OR Samson Okunlola, James Brockermeyer, Anez Cooper, Francis Mauigoa

Second team (L to R): Samson Okunlola, Okunlola or Ryan Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Max Buchanan, Tommy Kinsler

MIAMI DEFENSIVE LINE

First team DEs: Rueben Bain, Akheem Mesidor

Second team DEs: Armondo Blount; Behind Mesidor it’s Malik Bryant OR Marquise Lightfoot OR Booker Pickett

First team DTs: Justin Scott OR Ahmad Moten, David Blay

Second team DTs: Armondo Blount, Donta Simpson

LINEBACKER

First team MLB: Wesley Bissainthe

Second team MLB: Raul Aguirre OR Chase Smith OR Jaylin Alderman

First team OLB: Mohamed Toure

Second team OLB: Kamal Bonner

MIAMI SECONDARY

CB First Team: OJ Frederique OR Ethan O’Connor, Xavier Lucas OR Damari Brown, nickel Keionte Scott with Isaiah Taylor behind him

Safety First Team: Zechariah Poyser, Jakobe Thomas

Safety Second Team: Bryce Fitzgerald; Dylan Day or Cam Pruitt or Isaiah Taylor

PK

First team: Carter Davis OR Bert Auburn

P

First team: Dylan Joyce

PR

First team: Keionte Scott OR Ray Ray Joseph OR Malachi Toney

KR

First team: Keelan Marion OR Keionte Scott OR Jordan Lyle

More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football