Miami Hurricanes Depth Chart For the 2025 Season
With a new team, comes many new faces on the field and sideline.
The Miami Hurricanes have finally released their official depth chart ahead of the 2025 season. There have been many questions about who will be starting and who will not, and even with this release, there are still questions about who will get more time ahead of the season.
Here is the Official Depth Chart for the 2025 season:
QUARTERBACK
First team: Carson Beck
Second team: Emory Williams
RUNNING BACK
First team: Mark Fletcher
OR first team: Jordan Lyle
OR first team: CharMar Brown
WIDE RECEIVER
WR: First team CJ Daniels OR JoJo Trader; Daylyn Upshaw OR Ny Carr behind them
WR: First team Keelan Marion, second team Josh Moore, third team Chance Robinson
SLOT: First team Malachi Toney OR Ray Ray Joseph; Tony Johnson behind them
MIAMI H-BACK
First team: Elija Lofton
Second team: Luka Gilbert
MIAMI TE
First team: Alex Bauman
Second team: Brock Schott
OFFENSIVE LINE
First team (L to R): Markel Bell, Matthew McCoy OR Samson Okunlola, James Brockermeyer, Anez Cooper, Francis Mauigoa
Second team (L to R): Samson Okunlola, Okunlola or Ryan Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Max Buchanan, Tommy Kinsler
MIAMI DEFENSIVE LINE
First team DEs: Rueben Bain, Akheem Mesidor
Second team DEs: Armondo Blount; Behind Mesidor it’s Malik Bryant OR Marquise Lightfoot OR Booker Pickett
First team DTs: Justin Scott OR Ahmad Moten, David Blay
Second team DTs: Armondo Blount, Donta Simpson
LINEBACKER
First team MLB: Wesley Bissainthe
Second team MLB: Raul Aguirre OR Chase Smith OR Jaylin Alderman
First team OLB: Mohamed Toure
Second team OLB: Kamal Bonner
MIAMI SECONDARY
CB First Team: OJ Frederique OR Ethan O’Connor, Xavier Lucas OR Damari Brown, nickel Keionte Scott with Isaiah Taylor behind him
Safety First Team: Zechariah Poyser, Jakobe Thomas
Safety Second Team: Bryce Fitzgerald; Dylan Day or Cam Pruitt or Isaiah Taylor
PK
First team: Carter Davis OR Bert Auburn
P
First team: Dylan Joyce
PR
First team: Keionte Scott OR Ray Ray Joseph OR Malachi Toney
KR
First team: Keelan Marion OR Keionte Scott OR Jordan Lyle
