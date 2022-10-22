Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils: Game Time, Odds, Where to Watch, and More

Miami is coming into Hard Rock Stadium off a win for the first time since Week 2 this year, and you can be sure the Canes are ready to defend their turf. Duke should provide an interesting matchup, especially with their dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard.

The Hurricanes, though, have flashed instances of being a formidable force themselves, especially rushing defense (allowing only 96.5 yards per game). Miami's offense seems to be improving, so look for another uptick there. With a win, the Canes will break .500 in both regular season and conference play.

Fans can find critical game details below.

Miami Hurricanes (3-3) vs. Duke Blue Devils (4-3)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12:30 P.M. ET

TV: ESPN3. Note: A person can download/use the WatchESPN app to also watch the game.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Weather: 81 degrees, 5% chance of precipitation at kickoff per Weather.com

Odds: Miami is a 10-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History: Miami leads, 15-4. The Hurricanes hold a two game win-streak in the matchup.

Important Stories

The Rundown

Thinking back to the beginning of the season, there's a similar feeling in the air leading up to this game as there was leading up to Miami's opener; optimism. After a couple of stellar outings from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, the Hurricanes look a lot more like the team we thought they'd be in 2022.

Still, their record sits at 3-3 and they haven't exactly taken down any juggernauts (no offense, Virginia Tech). Stringing together a second consecutive conference win should do wonders for this season's trajectory.

The Blue Devils aren't just going to roll over, though. Duke has a surprisingly capable offense and was a play or two away from knocking off North Carolina last weekend. The Tar Heels were too much for the Canes to handle when they faced off, so Miami's going to have to be careful about overlooking the usually bumbling Blue Devils, even on the Hurricanes' home field.

Miami's defense has been their rock this season, and they'll need to pitch another solid performance in this one. But whether the Hurricanes win or lose this game will rest heavily on their offensive firepower. Without some more points than usual, Miami may have their hands full in this one.

