LB Chase Smith Embracing Role With Hurricanes, Looking Forward to Week 2

While sophomore linebacker Chase Smith did not receive much playing time on Miami's defense last Saturday, he still made an impact on the game.

He was a force on special teams, and the second-year linebacker prides himself in this role.

"My philosophy on that is just special teams is just as important, maybe even more important than the real game cause the change of downs and that just determines your field position," Smith told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "You can’t take any plays off 'cause then the team is going to capitalize on that.”

At linebacker, Smith has taken on the role of a strong-side linebacker, which is similar to that of a striker, which is the position the Palm Bay, Fla. native played for much of the 2021 season.

Smith saw his playing time increase towards the end of last year. He totaled 13 tackles in his freshman campaign, eight of which were in Miami's last two games.

The sophomore thinks he needs to improve his physicality to receive more playing time on defense. He will have the opportunity to potentially prove himself in Week 2 against Southern Mississippi, which plays a very run-heavy style of offense, led by running back and South Florida native Frank Gore Jr.

Smith spoke highly of Gore, who is the son of former Miami running back Frank Gore Sr.

"He’s definitely a very patient back, very fast. He likes to get outside, I mean he likes to go in the middle too but we’re gonna contain all that this week."

Miami's defense will have its hands full on Saturday against Gore, as Smith will be looking to impress UM's coaches in an attempt to add his name to the Hurricanes' linebacker rotation moving forward.

