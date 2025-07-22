Miami Hurricanes football's $604M valuation compared to 'middle of the pack' SEC programs
With college football starting to mirror what we see in professional sports, it makes more sense than ever to evaluate programs based on the money they bring in. The Athletic's Matt Baker took the comparison to the next level by estimating what each Power Four football program would be worth if sold like an NFL franchise. For the Miami Hurricanes, one of the most iconic programs in college football history, the result may surprise some.
Baker projected Miami's football program as the 24th-most valuable, with a valuation of $604 million. This has them just behind Arkansas and ahead of Ole Miss. Miami's average football revenue of $75.5 million over the past three years is what the valuation was based on. While the number confirms that Miami is still a national brand, it also shows how much progress they must still make on the field.
“Miami was also interesting to place beyond the future of its conference, the ACC,” Baker wrote. “The U brings the appeal of south Florida and a marquee name. On the other hand, the program lacks a home stadium, and its recent returns on investment would politely be described as inconsistent. Miami hasn’t finished in the top 10 or won a conference title since 2003, its final year in the Big East. We decided to treat Miami the same as middle-of-the-pack SEC programs Arkansas and Ole Miss.”
While longtime Miami fans who remember the dominance of the 1980s-early 2000's may be stunned, since joining the ACC, the Hurricanes have failed to be consistently dominant, cycling through head coaches and failing to remain nationally relevant.
Part of Miami's problem is the fact that they don't own their home stadium, as they share Hard Rock Stadium with the NFL's Miami Dolphins. Being detached from campus, as well as inconsistent coaching and recruiting, has made it harder for the Hurricanes to regain their once-elite football reputation.
Regardless, Miami still has a strong brand. Being located in South Florida, where there is no shortage of football talent, as well as the program's storied swagger and history of championships, make it one of the most iconic programs in the country.
Mario Cristobal has helped Miami continue to excel in recruit and with recent transfer Carson Beck, the Hurricanes have significant NIL potential. This gives them a strong foundation they can build on in the future.
If on-field success is finally produced, the Miami Hurricanes could shed the "middle-of-the-pack" label. Until that happens, however, Baker's $604 million valuation will serve as a sobering reminder of where the U is today.