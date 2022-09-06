Miami Hurricanes OL Named ACC Lineman of the Week

Photo: Jalen Rivers; Credit: University of Miami Athletics

After the first week of games, the Miami Hurricanes are looking powerful, and one Cane has been singled out for his efforts.

Third-year redshirt freshman guard Jalen Rivers was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his showing against BCU.

Miami has preached about a new blocking philosophy and an improved offensive line unit all off-season. On Saturday against Bethune-Cookman, those preparations were put to the test and the Canes O-Line flourished as they roasted the Wildcats 70-13.

Rivers was a key factor in Miami's dominant rushing performance, as the Canes racked up 305 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, the latter being a new single-game record for the program. The O-Line also managed to prevent a single sack, a much-improved showing compared to the sometimes leaky front in 2021.

At 6-foot-5, 325-pounds, Rivers is a force to be reckoned with and has the athleticism to match. On more than one occasion, he pulled to the opposite side to clear out a highway for ball carriers Henry Parrish Jr. and Thad Franklin. But where most linemen are content with one successful block, Rivers remained hungry, consistently moving to the next level to pummel pursuers and leave more would-be tacklers in his wake.

Saturday's season opener was the first time Rivers had seen the field since last September when he was knocked out for the year with a leg injury. The freshman hasn't missed a beat and, with a much-improved pad level, looks more technically sound than he ever has.

With surefire veterans like Zion Nelson and DJ Scaife at tackle, Rivers has the talent to make this unit the best in the conference. The Hurricanes' front five will face much tougher tests down the line, such as Texas A&M and Clemson, but this group is making all the right moves early in 2022.

