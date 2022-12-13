Twitter Poll: What Position Do Canes Need the Most Added Talent?

For the Miami Hurricanes efforts in the Transfer Portal and with recruiting, it’s a balancing act. There needs to be a combination of finding the right fits from players that are transferring as well as adding prep talent.

Regardless of which players are added from the Transfer Portal or help finish off Miami’s excellent 2023 recruiting class, there still needs to be a priority position where head coach Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff make considerable improvements.

Is there just one position that needs to be singled out? Here is a poll that Miami fans can debate about it.

Many Miami fans discuss this topic quite often, and that’s why the poll is live. There’s a reason to vote for any of the four options, so let’s discuss them.

Offensive Line – After giving up 36 sacks, needless to say, the offensive line needs vast improvement. Now, injuries are a hindrance to any position group with the big fellas arguably the worst because of the need for continuity. There were times when Miami went onto the field missing three starters. That’s ridiculous.

Still, the depth is not where it needs to be and Cristobal and his staff must address that point. Plus, UM needs that dude that changes games. A bona fide stud that can open a running lane on third and one, as well as keep the quarterback upright. Perhaps that will be Francis Mauigoa, as he’s definitely one of the nation’s best prep offensive lineman.

Defensive Line – Miami’s tradition here is incredible. Defensive line talent has been a prime reason for five titles, quite frankly. The defensive line did well rushing the passer this season (37 sacks overall as a defense) and that trend must continue for the Canes to compete for College Football Playoff opportunities in the future.

With an incredible defensive end haul that includes Jayden Wayne among others, there’s an excellent chance Miami is on the right track. Do not sleep on incoming defensive tackle recruit Joshua Horton either. That’s a big man with athleticism.

If the Canes could add even one Transfer Portal impact defensive lineman, that would help make it a strength for 2023 and beyond.

Wide Receiver – This is a different era of college football. Teams that cannot consistently create chunk-yardage plays with skilled wide receivers are not winning titles. Miami did produce some fireworks through the air this season, but not nearly enough. It’s great that the prep ranks are bringing The U plenty of speed and there could be more down the line, too.

Look for at least one of Robby Washington and Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph to make an impact next fall for Miami. They are both explosive athletes and ones that can return kicks and punts in addition to playing wide receiver. Also, if Miami does not land a prep receiver with size, maybe the Transfer Portal provides that player.

Defensive Back – Too many over-the-top bombs hurt Miami this season. That’s even with Kamren Kinchens being one of the nation’s best defensive backs. The cornerback position, in particular, is fortunate to have Cormani McClain coming into the fold. He’s likely to compete for immediate playing time. Same with fellow incoming cornerback recruits Robert Stafford and Antione Jackson. The Canes could add a transfer at this position, but let’s see how recruiting rounds out first. National Signing Day is Dec. 21.

