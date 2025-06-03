All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Predicted to Make College Football Playoff Debut in 2025

The Miami Hurricanes look to make an impact in the 2025 season as a new projection has the Canes making the College Football Playoff this season.

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) runs with the football past Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the second quarter Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Summer is here, and new projections are out for teams to make the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. No. 1 on the list is the Miami Hurricanes.

CPS Sports Carter Banks has his eyes on the Hurricanes and knows that they have what it takes to make the playoffs.

"The propensity to surrender explosive plays was the primary factor that kept Miami out of last year's playoff, but transfer portal pickups and a switch in coordinators indicate a brighter future is on the horizon for the Hurricanes' defense," Banks wrote. "Suddenly, the bigger questions reside on the offensive side of the ball. Prized quarterback pickup Carson Beck is cleared to throw and continues to progress on his way back from elbow surgery, and if he rekindles the success he found two years ago, the aerial attack will again be playoff-caliber."

Banks also has seven other teams that could make the dance this season: Illinois, South Carolina, Florida, Louisville, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Auburn.

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Each of those teams has similar traits to the Hurricanes however, the Hurricanes are prepared to be unstoppable next season with a sound defense and offense. A balanced attack that won't be able to be stopped if the Hurricanes play their cards correctly.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

