Miami Hurricanes Predicted to Make College Football Playoff Debut in 2025
Summer is here, and new projections are out for teams to make the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. No. 1 on the list is the Miami Hurricanes.
CPS Sports Carter Banks has his eyes on the Hurricanes and knows that they have what it takes to make the playoffs.
"The propensity to surrender explosive plays was the primary factor that kept Miami out of last year's playoff, but transfer portal pickups and a switch in coordinators indicate a brighter future is on the horizon for the Hurricanes' defense," Banks wrote. "Suddenly, the bigger questions reside on the offensive side of the ball. Prized quarterback pickup Carson Beck is cleared to throw and continues to progress on his way back from elbow surgery, and if he rekindles the success he found two years ago, the aerial attack will again be playoff-caliber."
Banks also has seven other teams that could make the dance this season: Illinois, South Carolina, Florida, Louisville, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Auburn.
Each of those teams has similar traits to the Hurricanes however, the Hurricanes are prepared to be unstoppable next season with a sound defense and offense. A balanced attack that won't be able to be stopped if the Hurricanes play their cards correctly.