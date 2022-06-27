Skip to main content

Hurricanes Commit Jaden Rashada, John Ruiz Speak Out on NIL Speculation

Jaden Rashada and John Ruiz have denied NIL wrongdoing following the quarterbaclk's commitment to Miami.

Miami made headlines on Sunday as they landed one of their top targets in the 2023 class with the commitment of Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada

The No. 42-ranked prospect according to On3 Sports consensus, the elite quarterback prospect chose the Hurricanes over the likes of Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M during a live broadcast on CBS Sports.

After his commitment on Sunday afternoon, a report from On3 Sports circulated that Rashada left $11 million on the board from Florida's NIL collective and was set to receive $9.5 million from Miami booster and Hurricanes' NIL ring-leader John Ruiz. 

In response to these claims, Rashada took to Twitter to address the situation and state his true intentions for committing to the Hurricanes. Rashada emphasized Miami was his choice due to “the coaches, players, and the direction the program is headed."

"Any report regarding my commitment to the University of Miami is false unless I was interviewed directly," Rashada wrote. "All reports of my decision involving a NIL deal is [sic] inaccurate. I would never make a life/career choice for any monetary value."

In addition to Rashada reaching out via Twitter, Ruiz spoke to the Miami Herald about the speculation regarding a potential, near-eight-figure deal. 

Ruiz told the Herald that Rashada had pledged to Miami several days prior to his announcement, and that he was contacted about a potential deal after Rashada was signed. Ruiz claimed that there was no prior contact made between the parties prior to  Rashada announcing his commitment to Miami. 

