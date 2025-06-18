Miami Quarterback Commit Compares Himself to Cam Ward
The Miami Hurricanes already have their quarterback of the future, and he has a lot of expectations for himself and the program moving forward.
Dereon Coleman has been catching a lot of scouts' eyes at the Elite 11 Finals, and in an interview with 237Sports, he gave a bold prediction for how the Hurricanes will look with him under center.
"They saw what Cam (Ward) did and they only got a year of that," Coleman said. "Imagine me being there for 3-4 years. That says it all. We are going to go win a national championship."
Those are lofty expectations as Ward's season led him to being the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, a Heisman Finalist, and other notable awards and accolades. All the single-season records that he broke for the Hurricanes will also be hard to topple, but Coleman's drive and determination could get him there.
So far, the Ward throwing mechanics that got him to the league is seen in Coleman as well. He has been zipping the ball all week and he continues to show that the Hurricanes have a bright future with him. He has national championship aspirations and that is all anyone in the Hurricanes program could ever want.