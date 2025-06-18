All Hurricanes

Miami Quarterback Commit Compares Himself to Cam Ward

Dereon Coleman has worked out with Cam Ward and knows that the Miami Hurricanes have a future star on their hands.

Justice Sandle

four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman Is First Commit in the 2026 class
four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman Is First Commit in the 2026 class / Dereon Coleman/Instagram
The Miami Hurricanes already have their quarterback of the future, and he has a lot of expectations for himself and the program moving forward.

Dereon Coleman has been catching a lot of scouts' eyes at the Elite 11 Finals, and in an interview with 237Sports, he gave a bold prediction for how the Hurricanes will look with him under center.

"They saw what Cam (Ward) did and they only got a year of that," Coleman said. "Imagine me being there for 3-4 years. That says it all. We are going to go win a national championship."

Those are lofty expectations as Ward's season led him to being the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, a Heisman Finalist, and other notable awards and accolades. All the single-season records that he broke for the Hurricanes will also be hard to topple, but Coleman's drive and determination could get him there.

So far, the Ward throwing mechanics that got him to the league is seen in Coleman as well. He has been zipping the ball all week and he continues to show that the Hurricanes have a bright future with him. He has national championship aspirations and that is all anyone in the Hurricanes program could ever want.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

