Miami Hurricanes Superstar Named Finalist For Lott IMPACT Trophy
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. was named a finalist for the prestigious Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Monday.
Bain has delivered a strong 2025 campaign anchoring the Hurricanes’ defensive front. Through 11 games, the sophomore has totaled 32 tackles, including 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, along with one forced fumble, one interception, one pass breakup, and two quarterback hurries.
Established in 2004, the Lott IMPACT Trophy is named in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, who built his career on physical dominance, leadership and accountability.
The award emphasizes the idea that a player’s impact is measured not only by statistics but also by their character and contributions away from the field.
The winner of this year’s Lott IMPACT trophy will be revealed at the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Ceremony on Dec. 7 at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California, with the event airing live on CBS Sports Network.
Bain and the Hurricanes are 9-2 overall and 5-2 in ACC play as they enter the final week of the regular season. Miami closes the schedule on the road at Pittsburgh (8-3, 6-1 ACC), with kickoff set for noon Saturday on ABC.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
How to Watch: No. 13 Miami at Pittsburgh
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TV: ABC (Noon Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Panthers: The Panthers upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets dominantly and dramatically. After dropping a terrible game to Notre Dame, they bounced back and dragged the Yellow Jackets through the air and on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. In 8 possessions against the Hokies, the Hurricanes scored on 6, with Carson Beck throwing 85 percent completion for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Last Meeting: This will be the first time each team will play each other since 2022, when the Panthers defeated the Canes at Hard Rock Stadium.
