Miami vs. Georgia Tech: Scouting the Yellow Jackets

I've been stung by a Yellow Jacket before — it's not fun.

Miami could get stung by the Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Georgia Tech is coming off a close victory over Virginia Tech, while Miami is coming off a Mount Rushmore-esque loss to Florida State.

The Canes have more than a lot of work to do that likely will not be accomplished by the end of this year. Now, questions are starting to arise on if Miami will win another game. Based on their performances lately, it's a very feasible question. Not a lot has gone right for both teams this year and both are allowing more points than they are scoring.

Here's a look at what to expect from the Yellow Jackets.

Offense

Offensively, GT has been more inefficient than Miami, scoring-wise. GT averages 17.4 points per game while Miami averages 24.7 points per contest. With a 7.3-point swing, one would imagine Miami has the edge in this contest.

With respect to one's imagination, that would be incorrect. Since the Duke game, a game in which Miami lost their starter at quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke, the Canes have averaged 12 points per game. So, Miami enters the game (really) averaging 12 points per game in their last three matches, while Tech is actually matching its season average in points over their last three games.

From the scoring standpoint, Tech has the advantage going into the game. Now, whoever GT rolls out at quarterback is still up in the air. Jeff Sims suffered a foot injury against Virginia and freshman quarterback Zach Pyron was thrust into the limelight.

Sims has plenty of talent, but in his three years with the Yellow Jackets, he's never really put it all together and this year is more of the same trend for him. Sims has over 1,100 yards on the season with just five touchdowns and three interceptions on a 58.5% completion percentage.

Pyron has thrown for 451 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in two games played. Both quarterbacks are subject to using their legs to extend plays, which is something Miami must limit no matter who the starter is.

Miami should be able to take advantage up front. Tech has allowed 33 sacks and 75 tackles for loss. Miami has been inconsistent up front, some games are strong while some aren't. For this one, Miami will need its top edge-rushers to make plays.

The Tech run game is similar to Miami's: Inconsistent. The top two carriers for the Yellow Jackets are Hassan Hall and Dontae Smith. Hall is just short of averaging five yards per carry, but hasn't posted over 70 yards rushing in a game since Oct. 1. while Smith averages 5.7 yards per carry yet didn't top 37 rushing yards in a game between Weeks 3 and 9. Outside of those two, the run game has been extremely stagnant for GT.

The Yellow Jackets have a pretty strong receiving core, they're just not getting the numbers due to inefficiency at the quarterback position. Nate McCollum and Malik Rutherford are two young and talented wideouts that people can almost anticipate to make big plays. Rutherford is the fourth wideout on the team in yards, but considering he's from Hialeah (Fla.), he could get some burn against the hometown team.

McCollum is the leading receiver with 46 receptions for 489 yards and two touchdowns. One can't overlook Malachi Carter and EJ Jenkins, both of whom have over 250 yards receiving and over 15 receptions each.

Defense

Over the last five years, Georgia Tech has recruited and signed a strong defense. On the contrary, they've also lost a lot of said signees to the portal. As a result, the defense has had chemistry issues and has not played with the "togetherness" of a true defensive unit.

The defense is allowing 28 points per game. That's a 9.6-point differential in points scored and points allowed for the Yellow Jackets, in a negative way. Through the air, GT ranks No. 68 in the country in pass defense, allowing 229.8 yards per game. On the ground, they rank No. 105 in rushing defense, allowing 179.9 yards per game.

The defense is led by defensive lineman Keion White. White is in his final year with the Yellow Jackets and is the leader in sacks with 4.5 and third in tackles for loss with eight. The GT front seven is a strong group despite the transfers out of the program.

Linebacker Charlie Thomas is another top pass-rusher on the team. His run defense is where he struggles. According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas has a 61.2 run defense grade compared to a 75.6 pass rushing grade, which is the highest on the team.

Sylvain Yondjouen and White are directly behind Thomas with pass-rushing grades. White is second with a 73.4 grade while Yondjouen is third with a 71.9 grade.

While the Yellow Jackets aren't great at defending the pass in terms of yards given up, they are generating more interceptions than the Hurricanes' pass defense. Defensive back LaMiles Brooks is a star safety in the back end for GT. Brooks has 37 total tackles on the year with five pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six.

