Week 2: ACC Games of the Week

The 2022 college football season is in full swing as we enter Week 2 and the ACC looks even more jam-packed than it did during the preseason. Last week, Clemson stumbled to a victory over Georgia Tech, Louisville got steamrolled 31-7 by Syracuse, and NC State escaped. nail-biter against ECU by the skin of their teeth.

The Miami Hurricanes stomped out (FCS) Bethune-Cookman, Pitt stole an OT win from West Virginia's grasp, and North Carolina geeked out a win in their 63-61 shootout with everyone's favorite giant killer, Appalachian State. Florida State also handed Brian Kelly a loss in his first game at LSU, in New Orleans.

It was one heck of an opening weekend, now let's take a look at the most intriguing matchups on the ACC slate for Week 2.

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt - Saturday, Sept. 10, 3:30 pm

Pitt looked disappointing against West Virginia, to say the least. Transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis looked very average for the Panthers and their defense looked lost for a lot of the game. This week they'll face a much tougher test against gunslinger Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee Vols. The Vols, on the other hand, put up nearly 60 in their opener which could spell disaster for a Pitt team that gave up over 400 yards to the Mountaineers. The Vols should take care of business on the road in this one and knock the Panthers out of the top 25.

Prediction: Tennessee 45, Pitt 28

No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt - Saturday, Sept. 10, 12 pm

These two teams are typically the bottom-feeders of their respective conferences, but Wake Forest has surged over the past couple of seasons and now sits squarely in the top 25. Vandy, unfortunately, has not made that leap. They'll have a chance to assert SEC supremacy in this one, but don't count on the Demon Deacons giving it up in Nashville. Wake tuned up their Week 1 opponent VMI for 506 yards and it wouldn't be much of a surprise if they approach that number again against the Commodores in this battle of the Black and Gold.

Prediction: Wake Forest 38, Vanderbilt 10

Louisville at UCF - Friday Sept. 9, 7:30 pm

Louisville made some serious moves on the recruiting front this off-season, especially in South Florida. All that progress they built could come crashing down if they don't wash away that 31-7 loss against Syracuse last weekend. If they drop this one to UCF, they'll be 0-2 and will have to try for to earn their first win against Florida State next week, which will be more difficult than the Cardinals anticipated. What's more is that UCF opens this game favored by nearly a touchdown (-6.5) and after their 56-10 trouncing of South Carolina State, they look like they're capable of covering that spread. be on the lookout for some potential de-commitments if Louisville doesn't look impressive in this one.

Prediction: UCF 31, Louisville 20

