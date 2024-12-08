Miami is set to Face Iowa State In the Pop-Tart Bowl
With the College Football Playoff Bracket set, the Miami Hurricanes now have their answer to who they will face in their bowl game. It will be the Big 12 runner-up Iowa State On Dec. 28 in Orlando, FL at 3:30 ET.
“We are excited to accept an invitation to the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “Florida Citrus Sports is an outstanding host and always puts on a terrific show. I know our student-athletes and fans will enjoy their bowl experience in Orlando.”
Miami is set to play in its 46th bowl game in school history. The Hurricanes own a 20-25 record in its previous postseason contests.
The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl will mark the first-ever meeting between Miami and Iowa State on the gridiron.
The Hurricanes are making their fifth bowl appearance in Orlando since 2009. Most recently, Miami faced Oklahoma State in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
Hurricane Club members and football season ticket holders receive priority access to bowl game tickets.
An application to request tickets has been emailed to all eligible accounts with the deadline of Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11:59 p.m.
Requests will be confirmed, partially confirmed or denied on Thursday, Dec. 12.
All remaining inventory will be made available to the public starting on Friday, Dec. 13.