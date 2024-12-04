All Hurricanes

Cam Ward Named ACC and Offensive Player of the Year

The superstar quarterback took over the ACC and finishes the year as its player of the year.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday evening.

Ward — who was selected to the All-ACC First Team on Tuesday — is the first Miami Hurricane to win ACC Player of the Year honors or ACC Offensive Player of the Year distinction.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller ranks first nationally in passing touchdowns (36) and sits second in passing yards (4,123), setting new single-season Miami records in both categories.

Ward has mounted at least 300 passing yards and three total touchdowns in 10 of Miami’s 12 games, becoming the first Hurricane ever to have seven straight 300-yard performances.

A fifth-year senior, Ward tied Case Keenum for the most career passing touchdowns (155) at the NCAA Division I level.

With Ward leading the way, Miami boasts the top offense among all FBS programs. The Hurricanes are first in the country in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327), and third down conversion rate (56.5).

Ward will go down in Hurricanes history as one of its best players to ever wear the orange and green. This season will be remembered as one of the best offensive in college history and the best in Hurricanes history.

