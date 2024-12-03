All Hurricanes

Miami Sets Program-Record for All-ACC Football Honors

The Hurricanes finish the regular season as one of the best teams in the country as the ACC announces honors.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax (left) attempts to make a tackle during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax (left) attempts to make a tackle during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
17 Miami Hurricanes were recognized with end-of-season distinction, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.

The 17 selections best the previous program record of 16 set in 2017.

QB Cam Ward, WR Xavier Restrepo, DT Simeon Barrow Jr., and PK Andres Borregales headlined the Miami student-athletes represented, as the quartet earned All-ACC First Team plaudits.

TE Elijah Arroyo, OT Francis Mauigoa, LB Francisco Mauigoa, and S Mishael Powell comprised the Hurricanes’ second-team honorees.

RB Damien Martinez, WR Jacolby George, OT Jalen Rivers, OG Anez Cooper, C Zach Carpenter, DE Tyler Baron, DE Rueben Bain Jr., DT Akheem Mesidor, and CB OJ Frederique Jr. all garnered All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition.

Restrepo and Borregales collected First Team All-ACC accolades for the second straight year, while Francisco Mauigoa took home second-team praise in back-to-back seasons.

George, Cooper and Bain Jr. also received distinction for consecutive campaigns.

The other 11 Hurricanes selected did so for the first time in their Miami career.

