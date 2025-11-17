Miami's Jim Thorpe Semifinalist Expected Out For the Rest of the Season
Terrible morning news for No. 15 Miami (8-2, 4-2) as they are expected to be without Jim Thorpe Semifinalist Keionte Scott for the rest of the season.
The Hurricanes had been playing elite defensive football with him manning the backfield. He had just come off one of his best games as a Hurricane, recording a pick-six against Syracuse, but now he will be missed from a heavily injured Hurricanes team.
Scott was on the sideline with a boot on his right foot, signaling that it was something with his lower body. The Hurricanes have always been vague about injuries, but to be so open about this one is shocking from the program.
"You miss him," Cristobal said after the NC State victory. "It is a serious injury. The injury is gut-wrenching. He means so much to this team. As good a player as he is. He wants to win. He is up for so many awards. He is a big part of the heart and soul of our team. Having him on the sideline and his enthusiasm was impactful and powerful. The guys that stepped in did a really good job."
Now, with a few days removed from the victory over the Wolfpack, Cristobal has more clarity on the injury and is hurt about the fact.
"It is a shot to the gut because he sent me a picture the other day of how I was recruiting him when I was out at Oregon," Cristobal said during an appearance on the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM. "We go back a long way. His impact on this team and the culture on the young guys. During the course of the game, his level of enthusiasm for his teammates, his impact is strong. He is going to play for a long, long time. He is a great one."
Scott totaled 44 tackles, ten tackles for loss, three sacks, and one interception on this award-winning season. The Hurricanes will move forward with some of the younger players and depth on the roster as they travel to take on Virginia Tech in the penultimate game of the season.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.