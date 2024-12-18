Miami Lands Commitment from an LSU Wide Receiver

All Hurricanes

The Commitment train continues to role as the Hurricanes land a reciver after the departure from Isaiah Horton.

Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver CJ Daniels (4) reacts after missing a pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Ramon Henderson (11) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
With the departure of wide receiver Isaiah Horton, the Miami Hurricanes entered the transfer portal looking for a new big-man target. They now found that in former LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels.

2025 will be Daniels' sixth year of college football. He has a COVID redshirt and took a redshirt in 2022, only playing four games.

Daniels dealt with an injury throughout 2024 but was a real contributor when he was in the lineup. He caught 42 passes for 480 yards but never found the end zone.

Before he ventured to LSU, Daniels was one of the most efficient receivers in the country. In 2023 at Liberty, he caught 55 passes for 1,067 yards, an average of 19.4 yards per catch. He also caught 10 touchdowns.

He has 2,434 career receiving yards, scoring 21 touchdowns. Daniels, 6-2, dealt with knee and ankle injuries. That still did not make him undesirable. UM beat out Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Mississippi, among others, for his potential work on the field.

This is the second commitment from the transfer portal for the Hurricanes who started off their portal season with a bag after the commitment of standout Jacksonville State defensive back Zechariah Poyser.

