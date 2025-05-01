Miami Lands Commitment From SEC Talent Jakobe Thomas

BREAKING: Tennessee transfer Safety Jakobe Thomas has Committed to Miami, @on3sports has learned



The 6’2 200 S has totaled 130 Tackles, 10 PD, 4 INT, & 2 FF through 3 seasons



He was a Top 10 Available Player in the Portalhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/XLqji06fKZ