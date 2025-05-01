Miami Lands Commitment From SEC Talent Jakobe Thomas
The Miami Hurricanes are back in the news for another addition in the spring portal. The Hurricanes have now landed Tennessee transfer safety Jakobe Thomas.
Thomas was a top ten player available in the portal and now will take his talents to Coral Gables to provide needed depth in a position room that lacked any last season.
He started his career at Middle Tennessee. The Seminoles already have that connection with him as his former head coach, who is the current offensive director of scouting for FSU. In his time there, he developed into a starter, where in the 2022 season, he appeared in 12 games and made three starts, totaling 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, and four interceptions.
In his lone season with the Volunteers, he totaled 22 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections when he was put in the lineup. He will be another veteran voice for an extremely young locker room would help the Hurricanes in the long run, so the addition of Thomas is extremely promising.
Miami has had massive additions from both sides over the past few days, let alone the entire spring portal window. After the spring game, the Hurricanes knew they still needed a few more pieces if they wanted to compete at the highest level, and the addition of Thomas can help.