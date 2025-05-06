Miami Lands Former Auburn and Houston Safety Keionte Scott From The Portal
The Miami Hurricanes continue to add depth to its secondary room, adding another SEC talent to the pool as former Auburn defensive back Keionte Scott commits to the Hurricanes.
It was announced that he was transferring to Houston after the end of the season, but a few months later, he reentered the portal seeking a new home. That home will now come with a beach, a few minutes away, with the Hurricanes.
His connection to former Houston defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge led him to transfer to the Cougars, but now, Etheridge is employed at the University of Miami — the landing spot for the new defensive back for the Canes.
In his three years player for the Tigers, he played 31 games for the program (2022-24). Scott also participated in 1,337 snaps from 2022-24. He allowed 65.5% of passes thrown his way to be caught (72-of-110) for 997 yards and four touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus. He had 113 total tackles with eight pass deflections and an interception.
The Hurricanes already had the No. 4 portal class in the country, and now they will continue to move up. This addition will make Scott the 18th addition to the portal this season. The Hurricanes know what they need, and they are bringing in a lot of talent to fill in those holes that won't hurt them like last season.