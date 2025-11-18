Who Will Step Up In Miami Secondary After Season-Ending Injury to Keionte Scott
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (8-2, 4-2 ACC) are dealing with a major injury to one of their top players on defense.
Defensive back Kieonte Scott was playing at an All-American level and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award before going down with an injury after the game against Syracuse.
Now, head coach Mario Cristobal doesn't know the future for the talented player, as he expects him out for the rest of the season.
"I don't know," Cristobal said. "Like we mentioned, it is a more significant injury. You certainly hope and pray for. But you know, it doesn't look like it's very likely, but I'd hate to rule it out completely, because you just never know."
Secondary Snap Count Against NC State
CB
Damari Brown - 30 snaps
Ethan O'Connor - 27 snaps
Xavier Lucas - 27 snaps
Ja'Boree Antoine - 13 snaps
Charles Brantley - 13 snaps
S
Zechariah Poyser - 38 snaps
Jakobe Thomas - 36 snaps
Bryce Fitzgerald - 36 snaps
Dylan Day - 15 snaps
Isaiah Taylor - 6 snaps
Ja'Dais Richard - 4 snaps
With the injury, he turns to his depth, which has been playing outstanding this season, starting with freshman standout Bryce Fitzgerald.
"Did a great job. I mean, he's uber talented and but he's also uber motivated," Cristobal said during his Monday presser. "He brings that approach every day, a lot like we talk about guys like Malachi Toney. He's been led by a guy like Keionte Scott, guys like Zech Poyser, Jakobe Thomas.
"These are guys that have really helped lead him to understand the ways of becoming a really good football player and a lot of versatility with him. And you know, he got a shot in there. We pretty much got three or four guys playing that spot on Saturday and in different packages. I think they all had their some really bright moments, some other ones we got to correct. So looking forward to just watching him continue to evolve as a player."
Cristobal also highlighted Thomas's effort to step up and set a tone against the Wolfpack. The safety play has been outstanding this season, and the group of players there will be leaned on against Virginia Tech.
"I thought he set the tone, obviously, the interception and the finish were epic, right? I mean, that was an exclamation point and but I thought the way he tackled, I don't know if you saw that first wide zone over to their left or right. When he got downhill. And again, a reminder, I believe they had the highest yards per carry in the conference, or close to it, or second, and they haven't crossed the 50-yard line until that last drive when we had most of the threes and some of the fours in.
"A lot of that was because of our safety play. The way they supported the run went up there, and were just very physical. Really, we've become such a much better tackling team, and there's still a lot of area, lot of room to improve upon there. He's one of those guys that he loves contact.
Cristobal continued.
"He's a very physical and violent football player. He's helped change our defense, right? The DNA of the team with what he does. He's another guy that's just nowhere near satisfied. He wants to get better. He's looking forward to practice tomorrow and looking forward to going out there on Saturday, getting better."
