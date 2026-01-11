Miami Lands its First Player out of the Transfer Portal

The MIami Hurricanes have been quiet all transfer portal season with all of their attention focused on the deep College Football Playoff push they are currently on.

Questions about who would be the first of many players to join this new look Canes first waiting for a week but now the Hurricanes have landed their first player.

The Hurricanes landed Boston College defensive back Omar Thornton out of the transfer portal. Thornton played two seasons with the Golden Eagles, having his breakout season as a sophomore. This season with 111 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one pass deflection, and five forced fumbles. He forced four of them in 2025.

Aug 30, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Omar Thornton (0) tackles Fordham Rams wide receiver Ricky Gonzalez II (5) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In a conversation with Boston College on SI, an insider called Thornton "a fearless player with a ton of strength, needs to be more fundamentally sound, but is like a Kam Chancellor archetype."

Thornton was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class out of Davie (Fla.) American Heritage B/D, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 197 overall prospect in the state, the No. 152 defensive back in the class, and the No. 1,540 overall prospect in the class. This is a return home for the talented player and another player from American Heritage for the Canes.

Sam Leavitt Highlights a Star-Studded Transfer Portal Visit Weekend For Miami

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes now have players on campus from the transfer portal as they look to retool their roster for next season.

The Hurricanes have been quiet on the transfer portal trail, but now, after a victory in the Fiesta Bowl, they have the biggest and most important players who have not committed on campus.

First is star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is predicted to land with the Miami Hurricanes even after all the efforts from Lane Kiffin to intercept him in Knoxville to come to LSU. He was also there to take a visit with Tennessee, as other SEC schools try to snatch the No. 1 player in the portal.

Miami hunts for Carson Beck's replacement, and one of the best quarterbacks in the portal, highlighting the simple indication of where the program is ahead of a national championship game.

Leavitt is still a top priority for others around the country, but the Hurricanes are working tirelessly to close the deal as soon as possible.

