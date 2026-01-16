Miami's On the Move for the Latest Quarterback Entry in the Transfer Portal

Worries begin to settle around Coral Gables as the Miami Hurricanes have their eyes set on their next starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

They missed out on him last season, but this year, they are prepared to do whatever it takes to get the ACC Championship quarterback Darian Mensah.

Mensah has submitted his paperwork to enter the Transfer Portal hours before it closes, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, and all signs point to Miami leading the charge against other SEC schools to land the budding superstar quarterback.

Source: Duke QB Darian Mensah plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He's submitted his request for transfer paperwork. pic.twitter.com/EFN4UUQmkc — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 16, 2026

"I'm forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff, Mensah said on X. "Thank you, Duke family, for everything. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal."

I'm forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff. Thank you Duke family for everything. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal. — Darian Mensah (@DarianMensah) January 16, 2026

Mensah threw for 3973 passing yards, leading the Power 4, and 34 passing TDs (second most in Power 4 behind just Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza) this season. He also led the Duke Blue Devils to an ACC Championship, the lone thing missing from the Hurricanes' trophy shelf in its illustrious history.

If Miami Lands Mensah...

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mensah is the perfect mix of the two previous quarterbacks of the Hurricanes. Cam Ward was dynamic due to his arm talent, ability to be creative, keep any play alive, and make it work. Compared to Carson Beck, he is a pocket quarterback who makes the right plays at the right time.

Mensah is a mix of both and can easily be a Heisman front-runner for the 2026 campaign. Over his career with the Blue Devils and his time at Tulane, he has accumulated 6696 yards on 66 percent completion. He has thrown 56 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while averaging 8.5 yards per throw. He is the perfect archetype for a Shannon Dawson offense, with the athletic ability to run despite not choosing.

He can expand his game with the Canes behind a solid offensive line and a growing defensive line that will be replenished after Ahkeem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr. depart for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Three years in a row, the Hurricanes will have one of the best quarterbacks in the country manning the center of the field. Not only will this be perfect for the Canes, but it will also allow their future quarterbacks, Luke Nickel and Dereon Coleman, to sit for another year to prepare for 2027.

