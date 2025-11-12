Miami Leapfrogs to the Top ACC School in the Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
The Miami Hurricanes have a clear way in to the College Football Playoff as long as they don't beat themselves in the final three games of the season.
Miami ranks as the No. 15 team in the country and is the highest ranked ACC team in the rankings.
The CFP Committee had a change of heart for the Hurricanes because they see the talent on the field. Committee chair Mack Rhoades spoke about UM and how they can find a way if they find some consistency on the offensive side of the ball.
"Yeah, I mean, Miami, you know, I think, you said it, we had some teams to lose, and again, you know, the conversation with Miami has been, you know, about their consistency, especially on offense," Rhoades said. "They've been really, really good on defense.
"Obviously, you know, the head-to-head with Notre Dame comes up, and you know, so a lot of conversation about Notre Dame seven straight, you know, better defensively than what they were at the beginning of the year. So all of those things played into it; we've got great respect for Miami.
"You know, you think about the eye tests, they're really talented, both sides of the ball, just need to be a little bit more consistent on the offense."
2025 College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Ohio State, 9-0
2. Indiana, 10-0
3. Texas A&M, 9-0
4. Alabama, 8-1
5. Georgia, 8-1
6. Texas Tech, 9-1
7. Ole Miss, 9-1
8. Oregon, 8-1
9. Notre Dame, 7-2
10. Texas, 7-2
11. Oklahoma, 7-2
12. BYU, 8-1
13. Utah, 7-2
14. Vanderbilt, 8-2
15. Miami (FL), 7-2
16. Georgia Tech, 8-1
17. Southern Cal, 7-2
18. Michigan, 7-2
19. Virginia, 8-2
20. Louisville, 7-2
21. Iowan, 6-3
22. Pittsburgh, 7-2
23. Tennessee, 6-3
24. USF, 7-2
25. Cincinnati, 7-2
2025-26 College Football Playoff round-by-round schedule
- First round | Week of Saturday, Dec. 20
Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.
One game | Friday, Dec. 19
Three games | Saturday, Dec. 20
- Quarterfinal sites:
Cotton Bowl | Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Sugar Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
- Semifinal sites:
Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Peach Bowl | Friday, Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- CFP National Championship Game:
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
The 2025 College Football Playoff Committee
Mack Rhoades - Committee Chair - Baylor Athletic Director
Chris Ault - Former College Football Head Coach
Troy Dannen - Nebraska Athletic Director
Mark Dantonio - Former College Football Head Coach
Jeff Long - Former College Football Playoff Committee Chair
Ivan Maisel - Sportswriter
Chris Massaro - MTSU Athletic Director
Mike Riley - Former College Football Head Coach
David Sayler - Miami (Ohio) Athletic Director
Wesley Walls - College Football Hall of Famer (Ole Miss)
Carla Williams - Virginia Athletic Director
Hunter Yuracheck - Arkansas Athletic Director
Miami in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025
Week 1: No. 18
Week 2: No. 15
