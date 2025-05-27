All Hurricanes

Miami Listed In Two of the Top Ten Non-Conference Games For the 2025 Football Season

The Miami Hurricanes name carries weight, and two of the most important non-conference games of the season reside in Miami Gardens in 2025.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) and Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) celebrate after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) and Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) celebrate after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Only 13 more Saturdays away from the 2025 college football season, and the Miami Hurricanes are a marquee name to look out for.

It's better when teams are playing non-conference games, and the Hurricanes are heading into some of the most anticipated ones this upcoming season. Pete Nakos of On3 believes that the Hurricanes have two of the top ten non-conference games of the 2025 season, starting with Notre Dame traveling down to South Florida.

This game is the perfect stepping stone for the Hurricanes to kickstart a potential championship run. They have all the pieces, and playing a Fighting Irish team coming off a national championship game appearance would be the perfect first step for the Canes to put the country on notice. Following that game is the massive SEC matchup against the Florida Gators.

Many consider Gators quarterback DJ Lagway to be one of the best in the country, even if he did not give the most impressive tape coming off his freshman year. The Cane now has Carson Beck, who torched the Gators' defense last season. The Hurricanes also dominated the Gators with Cam Ward to open last season's schedule.

These two games will show where the Hurricanes land in the upper echelon of the college football landscape this season. The Hurricanes have goals to be in the College Football Playoff and show that they are a championship-caliber team, similar to last season. The only difference this season is that they have a better defense.

Read More Football News from Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football