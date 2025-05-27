Miami Listed In Two of the Top Ten Non-Conference Games For the 2025 Football Season
Only 13 more Saturdays away from the 2025 college football season, and the Miami Hurricanes are a marquee name to look out for.
It's better when teams are playing non-conference games, and the Hurricanes are heading into some of the most anticipated ones this upcoming season. Pete Nakos of On3 believes that the Hurricanes have two of the top ten non-conference games of the 2025 season, starting with Notre Dame traveling down to South Florida.
This game is the perfect stepping stone for the Hurricanes to kickstart a potential championship run. They have all the pieces, and playing a Fighting Irish team coming off a national championship game appearance would be the perfect first step for the Canes to put the country on notice. Following that game is the massive SEC matchup against the Florida Gators.
Many consider Gators quarterback DJ Lagway to be one of the best in the country, even if he did not give the most impressive tape coming off his freshman year. The Cane now has Carson Beck, who torched the Gators' defense last season. The Hurricanes also dominated the Gators with Cam Ward to open last season's schedule.
These two games will show where the Hurricanes land in the upper echelon of the college football landscape this season. The Hurricanes have goals to be in the College Football Playoff and show that they are a championship-caliber team, similar to last season. The only difference this season is that they have a better defense.