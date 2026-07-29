Miami Litters the All-ACC Preseason Team With a Clear Front-Running Player of the Year

The Miami Hurricanes start the season as the favorites in the ACC, and it comes with more preseason polls that have key players littered all over the place.

The Hurricanes have seven players on the 2026 All-ACC Preseason Team. Four players are on offense, three on defense, and Malach Toney is listed three times.

The Hurricanes also landed the preseason player of the year, and it's not Malachi Toney. Toney wasn't listed on the poll given to those in Charllete during ACC Football Kickoff, leaving one player, Derian Mensah, tabbed player of the year.

He is the clear-cut favorite and has the chance to make good on that promise after winning the conference championship last season.

Here is the full list:

2026 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense

QB: Darian Mensah, Miami (112) *

RB: Mark Fletcher, Jr., Miami (127)

RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (94)

WR: Malachi Toney, Miami (164)

WR: Duce Robinson, Florida State (131)

WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (64)

TE: Jeremiah Hasley, Duke (61)

AP: Malachi Toney, Miami (94)

OT: PJ Williams, SMU (96)

OT: McKale Boley, Virginia (77)

OG: Noah Josey, Virginia (71)

OG: Samson Okunlola, Miami (53)

C: Josh Bates, SMU (64)

Defense

DE: Will Heldt, Clemson (87)

DE: Clev Lubin, Louisville (79)

DT: Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (126)

DT: Kemari Copeland, Virginia Tech (89)

LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (139)

LB: Kam Robinson, Virginia (98)

LB: Mohamed Toure, Miami (64)

CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson (81)

CB: Chris Peal, Syracuse (45)

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami (86)

S: KP Price, Boston College (45)



Specialists

PK: Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech (105)

P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia (48)

SP: Malachi Toney, Miami (104)



Votes by position in parentheses*Preseason Player of the Year188 media voters

2026 ACC Football Preseason Player of the Year

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) throws the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rank, Name, Position, School

1. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (97)

2. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (25)

3. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (16)

4. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (15)

5. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State (12)

6. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson (11)

7. Kam Robinson, LB, Virginia (5)

8. Will Heldt, DE, Clemson (4)

9. Mason Heintschel, QB, Pitt (3)



Votes in parentheses:188 media voters

Miami Hurricanes Preseason Awards

QB Darian Mensah

ACC Preseason Player of the Year

ACC Preseason All-ACC team (QB)

RB Mark Fletcher Jr.

ACC Preseason All-ACC team (RB)

Phil Steele Preseason All-America

WR Malachi Toney

Athlon Sports Preseason All-America (First team AP, Third team (PR)

Phil Steele Preseason All-America

ACC Preseason All-ACC team (WR, AP & SP)

WR Cooper Barkate

Athlon Sports Preseason All-America (Fourth team, WR)

OL Samson Okunola

ACC Preseason All-ACC team (OG)

DL Ahmad Moten Sr.

Allstate/AFCA Good Works Team Nominee

Athlon Sports Preseason All-America (Fourth team, DL)

Phil Steele Preseason All-America

ACC Preseason All-ACC team (DL)

LB Mohamed Toure

ACC Preseason All-ACC team (LB)

DB Bryce Fitzgerald

ACC Preseason All-ACC team (S)

2026 ACC Football Preseason Media Poll

1. Miami (165 first-place votes) - 3,159 points

2. SMU (6) - 2,794

3. Louisville (4) - 2,569

4. Clemson (7) - 2,520

5. Georgia Tech (2) - 2,006

6. Virginia - 1,981

7. NC State - 1,964

8. Virginia Tech - 1,962

9. Pittsburgh - 1,740

10. Duke - 1,452

11. Florida State (3) - 1,439

12. California - 1,392

13. Wake Forest - 1,103

14. Syracuse - 878

15. North Carolina - 831

16. Boston College - 491

17. Stanford (1) - 483

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