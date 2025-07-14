All Hurricanes

Miami loses ACC Championship game; Barely misses College Football Playoff in new College Football 26 Simulation

Will Chris Vinel's simulation match reality?

Jacob Husson

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) walks off the field after the game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) walks off the field after the game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Since it's July, people are buying College Football 26, eager to take their favorite teams to the College Football Playoff.  Chris Vinel of the Daytona Beach News-Journal simulated the Miami Hurricanes' 2025 season in the game's Dynasty mode. Miami finished 9-4 and lost the ACC Championship game, narrowly missing the College Football Playoff.

The Hurricanes won the Pop-Tarts Bowl as a consolation prize, finishing as the league runner-up to Duke and ending up 15th in the final rankings. Miami's opponents combined for a 96-72 record in the simulation.

Other takeaways:

Georgia transfer Carson Beck and Cincinnati transfer Tony Johnson immediately developed a connection. Beck did an admirable job, succeeding Cam Ward at quarterback, and Johnson broke the school's receiving records.

The Hurricanes went 3-1 against in-state competition, beating Bethune-Cookman and USF while splitting their matchups against Florida and Florida State.  

Here are the simulation's full results, including game scores, statistical leaders, award winners, record breakers, and the ACC standings.

Week 1:  vs Notre Dame- 38-14 loss

Week 2:  vs FCS Southeast (Bethune-Cookman)- 48-0 win

Week 3:  vs USF- 42-14 win

Week 4:  vs Florida- 35-14 loss

Week 5:  BYE

Week 6:  at Florida State- 31-24 win

Week 7:  BYE

Week 8:  vs Louisville- 38-30 win

Week 9:  vs Stanford- 63-14 win

Week 10:  at SMU- 52-10 win

Week 11:  vs Syracuse- 48-7 win

Week 12:  vs NC State- 24-13 win

Week 13:  at Virginia Tech- 36-35 win

Week 14:  at Pittsburgh- 31-17 loss

ACC Championship:  vs No. 3 Duke- 21-16 loss

Pop-Tarts Bowl:  vs No. 18 Baylor- 28-7 win

Miami's stat leaders

Passing- Carson Beck- 62% completion percentage, 3921 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions

Rushing-  Mark Fletcher Jr.- 179 carries, 900 yards, 12 touchdowns

Receiving- Tony Johnson- 96 receptions, 1420 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns

Tackles-  Raul Aguierre Jr.- 86

Sacks-  Reuben Bain Jr.- 18 1/2

Interceptions-  Charle Brantley and Zechariah Poyser- 3

Field Goals-  Bert Auburn- 13 makes on 19 attempts, long of 50

Punts- Dylan Joyce- 55 punts for 2427 yards (44.1 average)

Award winners:

First-team All-American:  

WR: Tony Johnson

Freshman All-American:

C: Seuseu Alofaituli

First-team ACC:

WR: Tony Johnson

REDG: Reuben Bain Jr.

FS: Zechariah Poyser

Freshman ACC:

HB: Zay Wilbon

C: Seuseu Alofaituli

According to the simulation, Tony Johnson breaks the single-season records for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

On defense, Reuben Bain Jr. broke Miami's single-season sack record.

ACC Standings

  1. Duke — 12-2 (7-1)
  2. Miami — 10-4 (7-1)
  3. Pittsburgh — 9-4 (5-3)
  4. Clemson — 13-3 (5-3)
  5. California — 9-4 (5-3)
  6. Florida State 7-6 (5-3)
  7. SMU — 8-5 (5-3)
  8. Louisville — 8-5 (4-4)
  9. Wake Forest — 9-4 (4-4)
  10. Virginia — 8-5 (4-5)
  11. Stanford — 6-7 (3-5)
  12. Syracuse — 5-7 (3-5)
  13. Georgia Tech — 7-6 (3-5)
  14. Boston College — 5-7 (3-5)
  15. North Carolina — 4-8 (2-6)
  16. Virginia Tech — 4-8 (2-6)
  17. NC State — 5-7 (2-7)
