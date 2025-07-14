Miami loses ACC Championship game; Barely misses College Football Playoff in new College Football 26 Simulation
Since it's July, people are buying College Football 26, eager to take their favorite teams to the College Football Playoff. Chris Vinel of the Daytona Beach News-Journal simulated the Miami Hurricanes' 2025 season in the game's Dynasty mode. Miami finished 9-4 and lost the ACC Championship game, narrowly missing the College Football Playoff.
The Hurricanes won the Pop-Tarts Bowl as a consolation prize, finishing as the league runner-up to Duke and ending up 15th in the final rankings. Miami's opponents combined for a 96-72 record in the simulation.
Other takeaways:
Georgia transfer Carson Beck and Cincinnati transfer Tony Johnson immediately developed a connection. Beck did an admirable job, succeeding Cam Ward at quarterback, and Johnson broke the school's receiving records.
The Hurricanes went 3-1 against in-state competition, beating Bethune-Cookman and USF while splitting their matchups against Florida and Florida State.
Here are the simulation's full results, including game scores, statistical leaders, award winners, record breakers, and the ACC standings.
Week 1: vs Notre Dame- 38-14 loss
Week 2: vs FCS Southeast (Bethune-Cookman)- 48-0 win
Week 3: vs USF- 42-14 win
Week 4: vs Florida- 35-14 loss
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: at Florida State- 31-24 win
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: vs Louisville- 38-30 win
Week 9: vs Stanford- 63-14 win
Week 10: at SMU- 52-10 win
Week 11: vs Syracuse- 48-7 win
Week 12: vs NC State- 24-13 win
Week 13: at Virginia Tech- 36-35 win
Week 14: at Pittsburgh- 31-17 loss
ACC Championship: vs No. 3 Duke- 21-16 loss
Pop-Tarts Bowl: vs No. 18 Baylor- 28-7 win
Miami's stat leaders
Passing- Carson Beck- 62% completion percentage, 3921 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions
Rushing- Mark Fletcher Jr.- 179 carries, 900 yards, 12 touchdowns
Receiving- Tony Johnson- 96 receptions, 1420 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns
Tackles- Raul Aguierre Jr.- 86
Sacks- Reuben Bain Jr.- 18 1/2
Interceptions- Charle Brantley and Zechariah Poyser- 3
Field Goals- Bert Auburn- 13 makes on 19 attempts, long of 50
Punts- Dylan Joyce- 55 punts for 2427 yards (44.1 average)
Award winners:
First-team All-American:
WR: Tony Johnson
Freshman All-American:
C: Seuseu Alofaituli
First-team ACC:
WR: Tony Johnson
REDG: Reuben Bain Jr.
FS: Zechariah Poyser
Freshman ACC:
HB: Zay Wilbon
C: Seuseu Alofaituli
According to the simulation, Tony Johnson breaks the single-season records for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.
On defense, Reuben Bain Jr. broke Miami's single-season sack record.
ACC Standings
- Duke — 12-2 (7-1)
- Miami — 10-4 (7-1)
- Pittsburgh — 9-4 (5-3)
- Clemson — 13-3 (5-3)
- California — 9-4 (5-3)
- Florida State 7-6 (5-3)
- SMU — 8-5 (5-3)
- Louisville — 8-5 (4-4)
- Wake Forest — 9-4 (4-4)
- Virginia — 8-5 (4-5)
- Stanford — 6-7 (3-5)
- Syracuse — 5-7 (3-5)
- Georgia Tech — 7-6 (3-5)
- Boston College — 5-7 (3-5)
- North Carolina — 4-8 (2-6)
- Virginia Tech — 4-8 (2-6)
- NC State — 5-7 (2-7)