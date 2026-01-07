Miami Loses Another Player to the Transfer Portal Ahead of the Fiesta Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes continue to prepare for the Fiesta Bowl, but others are still taking their leave. The Canes have already lost six players to the transfer portal, and now they add another.

The Hurricanes were in desperate need of a safety ahead of the 2025 football season, and they recruited from the portal and high school to patch that hole. Michigan State transfer Charles Brantley was a long-time starter before he took a trip to South Florida looking to fill that hole; however, he will return to his former school after a single year with the Canes.

Miami cornerback Charles Brantley has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Was a standout and multi-year starter at Michigan State before transferring to Miami. pic.twitter.com/XOxoU3jBev — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

The issue for Brantley was that he got no playing time. The emergence of star defensive player Keionte Scott and freshman Bryce Fitzgerald took precedence, adding to his lack of size; he never got a chance to really make a play for the Canes.

The 6’0, 179-pound defensive back had a productive 2024 season at Michigan State, recording 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, and three interceptions. According to PFF, he allowed 14 receptions for 149 yards on 37 targets without giving up a touchdown. During the 2025 season, he only finished with one tackle.

He joins Ray Ray Joseph, Daylen Russell (committed to Louisville, Ny Carr, Brock Schott (committed to Indiana), Chance Robinson and Donta Simpson.

The Canes will keep their focus on Ole Miss as they look to compete for a national championship in Miami.

How to Watch the Fiesta Bowl:

Game Day: January 8

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN

Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,

Last Time Out, Ole Miss: The Sugar Bowl was an instant classic as the Rebels pulled off the upset victory over the Georgia Bulldogs 39-34, thanks to a legacy-changing game from the star quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes pulled off the upset against the 2024 national champions, Ohio State, where they out-muscled the team en route to a 24-14 win thanks to a five-sack day between their monstrous defensive line and a pick-six thanks to Keionte Scott.

Last Meeting:The last time these teams faced off was nearly 75 years ago in 1951, when the Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 20-7. Ole Miss holds a series record of 2-1 in their three-game history.

