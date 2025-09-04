All Hurricanes

Miami Notre Dame Set Viewership Records After Week One

The Miami Hurricanes brand is starting to return to a national spotlight as the Canes and Notre Dame top this week's most watched college football game.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) makes a catch over Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. (29) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) makes a catch over Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. (29) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The most recent iteration of "Catholics vs. Convicts" showed that the Miami Hurricanes are still a national brand and a sleeping powerhouse, poised to return to the spotlight.

The viewership on ABC showed No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Miami to be the top game of the weekend as the Canes return to the top.

The Canes and Fighting Irish set an historic record on ABC and ESPN as one of three games with 10-plus million viewers, with the Canes taking the top spot at 10.8 million.

Highlighted by CJ Daniels' "Catch of the Year" and the Hurricanes having an outstanding freshman receiver, the Canes look like one of the best teams in the country this season. There is an endless amount of optimism for this season and how much the Hurricanes can do with all eyes on them.

How to Watch: Bethune-Cookman at No. 10 Miami:

The Miami Hurricanes are set to face a lower in-state opponent after the instant classic to open the season against No. 6 Notre Dame, 27-24.

The Hurricanes have a ton of things to clean up after facing one of the best defenses in the country, and against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, the Canes could open the playbook up even more.

The Wildcats are coming off a loss to the FIU Panthers, giving up 223 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. This is the perfect time for some of the younger talent to show what they have for the Hurricanes, given the strength of the opponent being faced in week two.

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats got run over by the FIU Panthers, dropping their first game of the season 42-9.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes started their season with the biggest win during this Mario Cristobal era, defeating No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in an instant classic.

Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was Sept. 14, 2023, when the Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats 48-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football