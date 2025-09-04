Miami Notre Dame Set Viewership Records After Week One
The most recent iteration of "Catholics vs. Convicts" showed that the Miami Hurricanes are still a national brand and a sleeping powerhouse, poised to return to the spotlight.
The viewership on ABC showed No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Miami to be the top game of the weekend as the Canes return to the top.
The Canes and Fighting Irish set an historic record on ABC and ESPN as one of three games with 10-plus million viewers, with the Canes taking the top spot at 10.8 million.
Highlighted by CJ Daniels' "Catch of the Year" and the Hurricanes having an outstanding freshman receiver, the Canes look like one of the best teams in the country this season. There is an endless amount of optimism for this season and how much the Hurricanes can do with all eyes on them.
How to Watch: Bethune-Cookman at No. 10 Miami:
The Miami Hurricanes are set to face a lower in-state opponent after the instant classic to open the season against No. 6 Notre Dame, 27-24.
The Hurricanes have a ton of things to clean up after facing one of the best defenses in the country, and against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, the Canes could open the playbook up even more.
The Wildcats are coming off a loss to the FIU Panthers, giving up 223 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. This is the perfect time for some of the younger talent to show what they have for the Hurricanes, given the strength of the opponent being faced in week two.
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats got run over by the FIU Panthers, dropping their first game of the season 42-9.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes started their season with the biggest win during this Mario Cristobal era, defeating No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in an instant classic.
Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was Sept. 14, 2023, when the Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats 48-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.
