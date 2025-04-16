Miami OC Shannon Dawson Confident In Emerging Tight Ends Despite Key Departures
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming up next week on April 24 - April 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. We are expecting to see quite a few Miami Hurricanes selected in the NFL Draft and a few more signing with teams as undrafted free agents soon after.
Two of those Hurricanes expected to be joining NFL teams next week are tight ends Elijah Arroyo and Cam McCormick. Their absence has left a large void in the Miami offense this spring heading into the 2025 season. However, the team does have reinforcements at the position. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson took the time to speak about the tight end room following the team's final spring practice:
“We have the ability to go a number of personnel groupings. … It’s a fairly deep position. [Elija] Lofton’s been here for a little bit now. … It’s hard to think about him as an older guy, but he kind of is because he’s taken a lot of reps. And much like the receiver room, we’ve got some talented young guys that show spurts but then the consistency pops up every now and again. … Experience is the only thing that matters when it comes to consistent play. You’re not going to be a consistently good player until you’ve taken so many reps where it just comes natural to you. And those new guys are just in that situation where … and the way the summer’s organized now, it’s easier to get young guys ready to play because you do more football. Used to be it was harder because you did less football.”
It sounds like Miami is healthy at the tight end position and this coaching staff is going to have this group ready to roll by the time the regular season kicks off in August.
